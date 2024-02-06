Windows issue delays re-opening of mental health centre in Bantry

WEST Cork TD Michael Collins has reacted with anger to the deferred reopening of the Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery in Bantry to the end of July.

The centre was closed for building and renovation works on October 18th with plans that it would be completed by the end of January.

‘Now, we are told that the HSE is facing challenges getting materials, such as windows, to complete the renovation project. It’s just not good enough,’ said Deputy Collins.

He described the temporary closure of the 18-bed facility as a source of distress to people relying on these services. The refurbishment work was deemed necessary, following a Mental Health Commission recommendation that was made in September 2022.

Initially, the plan was to reduce the number of beds from 18 to 11, in order to provide more personal space and privacy for residents. However, after a public outcry, and push-back from politicians, that figure has since been revised upwards, with the HSE promising that the renovated centre would reopen with increased capacity.

Deputy Collins complained that the initial four-month closure was announced ‘suddenly and without consultation or agreement’ with the staff, some of whom have been temporarily redeployed within the mental health services in West Cork.

In the meantime, new admissions from West Cork are being admitted to the Acute Mental Health Unit at CUH, St Michael’s Unit at the Mercy Hospital in Cork, and other acute inpatient units under the remit of the Cork Kerry Mental Health Services.

In a letter, seen by The Southern Star, the head of mental health services told the deputy general secretary of the Psychiatric Nurses Association that the initial hope was that the closure would facilitate a speedier completion of the works.

However, there has been a significant delay in sourcing windows, with the window manufacturers confirming that the first floor windows won’t be delivered until the end of March or early April, and they won’t be installed until a date in May.

The HSE confirmed that the centre will not re-open as originally planned on 1st February, 2024.

‘The project completion date is 31st July, 2024. However, we will endeavour to bring this completion date forward for an earlier reopening date.

‘This investment will allow us to provide a safe, high-quality service at the centre into the future – and contribute towards meeting our regulatory obligations. We apologise for this disruption, which cannot be avoided.’