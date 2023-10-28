Wilson confident of taking second chance

DESPITE having a win over Blarney in this championship under the belt, Newcestown were firmly cast in the underdog’s role ahead of last Sunday’s final.

They had been outplayed to a certain extent in the first half of their group stage encounter with the Muskerry men, and it was primarily their tremendous resolve that enabled them to turn things around after the interval.

The perception was that more might be required if they hoped to put Blarney to the sword again, especially since Cork senior Mark Coleman, ruled out by injury for the previous meeting, was included in the opposition’s starting 15 this time.

That Blarney went in as hot favourites, 4/7 with the bookies, didn’t bother Newcestown manager Charlie Wilson in the slightest, however.

‘I don’t go to the bookies, I don’t care about the betting, and I firmly believed we were in with a 50/50 chance of winning today.’ he said.

Whether the reasons for Blarney’s installation as favourites were justified or not, Wilson felt it suited Newcestown down to the ground to be going in as underdogs. ‘That’s the way it’s been for us all year.

‘I’m sure it will be the same again the next day, because Blarney will be seen as having got a handle on us now.

‘That’s great for us, because, with the footballers also through to a county final, we know what it takes to adapt, whereas this will be only the second time Blarney have had to deal with it this year,’ he noted.

He was happy enough with the result last Sunday, stressing that the bottom line is Newcestown are still in the championship. ‘We’re still giving it a go, as the man says, and I thought we made a great game of it today.

‘We put in a fierce effort, but we needed to, because if you give Blarney any space or time, they will score and do damage.’

Wilson revealed he wasn’t worried after Newcestown went in at half-time two points down.

‘There was a bit of a wind there, and we knew there might be more to come from us in the second half.

‘We thought there might be a goal there for us, and it could have been a different story if we got one.

‘We kept things ticking over point by point instead, and I’d have to say our work-rate was the most pleasing aspect of the display,’ he stressed.

Asked if he was confident about Newcestown’s prospects of coming up trumps in the replay, Wilson’s response couldn’t have been more emphatic.

‘We’ll be going in full of confidence, and why wouldn’t we?’ he queried.

‘You could see the way our lads put in a shift out there today, and it’s generally accepted at this stage Newcestown are never beaten easily.

‘Thankfully, these fellas have learned what the Newcestown spirit is all about, so they are not going to give in lightly under any circumstances.’