What's on this Christmas in the Kinsale area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Kinsale during the Christmas period

This list originally appeared in our Christmas in West Cork magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Toy Appeal

The annual Kinsale Lions Club Toy Appeal is asking people to donate new toys, board games, books, dolls and teddys for sick children at Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital, South Infirmary and Edel House. Drop off toys directly by December 13th to Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants, 9 Pearse Street, Kinsale. The distribution of the toys to the hospitals will take place on December 15th and financial donations also welcome payable to Kinsale Lions Club to purchase gifts. Contact Linda at 021-4774500.

Christmas coffee

Kinsale Friary Christmas Coffee Morning will take place from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Friday December 1st with entry just €5. As well as tea/coffee, scone and cake sale, there will be a raffle as well as a plant sale.

Winter concert

Kinsale Voices Choir present their ‘Winter Concert of Songs & Stories’ at St Multose Church from 7.30pm on Saturday, December 2nd. Enjoy a hot mead reception courtesy of ‘Kinsale Mead’ and some seasonal songs and stories from Kinsale Voices Choir. Admission is free with a retiring collection in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kinsale and West Cork Rapid Response.

Christmas Market

The Riverstick Festival Committee will be holding a Christmas Market in the Riverstick Community Centre from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday December 3rd. As well as Christmas stalls and food stalls, there will also be balloon modelling, face painting, raffle and much more. Santa arrives at 2.30pm and for more information see @Riverstick Festival on Instagram and Facebook.

Record fair

Kinsale Record Fair Christmas Special will take place at the Kinsale Youth Theatre Project on the Pier Road (next to Dino’s) on Sunday, December 3rd. Pick up some vinyl or CDs or cassettes, while enjoying a DJ set with Milward. Entry is €2 and it runs from 11am to 5pm.

Christmas Bazaar

Scoil Naomh Eltin Christmas Bazaar will take place from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, December 3rd. Entry is free but there is a charge to see Santa. There will be cake stalls, second hand toys and books for sale, bric a brac, face painting, coffee station, games and the all-important Wheel of Fortune!

Garden club

Kinsale Garden & Flower Club 40 years celebration – a gala demonstration will take place with Malcolm Kitt and Eileen O’Brien AOIFA on Thursday, December 7th, starting at 8pm with tickets €15. For more details contact Eileen on 087-9866043.

Christmas Fayre

The Altrusa Club of Kinsale’s annual Christmas Fayre will take place on Friday, December 8th at the Temperance Hall in Kinsale from 10am to 12.30pm. This is an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping, while at the same time support local charities. There will be plenty of Christmas decorations, cakes and puddings as well as a raffle with great prizes and coffee/tea and scones.The proceeds from this year’s Fayre will be divided between Kinsale Community Hospital and Kinsale Meals on Wheels.

Concert

O’ Holy Night Christmas charity concert will take place in the Church of St John the Baptist in Kinsale at 7.30pm on Sunday, December 10th. Performers include Majella Cullagh, Eoin Leahy, Margaret Collins, Patsy Seymour. Tickets €20 (under 16s €5 at door) and available at Boland Kinsale Crafts and Boathouse Gallery. All proceeds will go to supporting Society of St Vincent de Paul Kinsale.

Craft Fair

Kinsale Craft Fair is taking place at the Temperance Hall on two days – Wednesday, December 13th and 20th. The fair will be an ideal place for some festive shopping for handmade and locally sourced gifts There is no cover charge and the fair runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

Carol service

Kinsale Parish Folk Group annual carol service will take place at the Parish Church at 7.30pm on Friday December 15th with guest appearances by Daniel Twomey and Julie O’Sullivan.

Film screening

A screening of the Cork-made murder mystery ‘Coast Road’ will take place in the Tracton Arts & Community Centre at 7pm on Saturday December 16th. Admission is €10 and tickets can be bought at the door.

Concert

An Evening with Ger O’Donnell and Trevor Sexton on Sunday, December 17th. This concert will take place in St Catherine Cultural Centre in Kinsale with doors at 7pm. Special guest on the night will be Meadbh Walsh. See aneveningatthechurch. eventbrite.com for more details

Christmas swim

Kinsale Lions Annual Christmas Day Charity Swim, Monday December 25th. Enjoy a Kinsale Christmas tradition with family and friends and take a plunge in the sea at the Pier. It begins at 1pm, followed by the plunge at 1.15pm. It promises to be a fun filled event with mulled wine and hot chocolate available also. Collections will take part on the day with proceeds going to those in need in the Kinsale and surrounding district.