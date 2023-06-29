West Cork TDs causing a stink over Shannonvale’s raw sewage

CORK County Council has failed to pursue available funding for much-needed repairs to the waste water treatment plant in Shannovale, despite reports of excrement seeping through the surface of the village park, according local TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

During a meeting held last year at the village park, Minister Darragh O’Brien informed the community about two significant funding opportunities for upgrading the plant.

‘The lack of an application from Cork County Council for Shannonvale beggars belief. The community has been dealing with excrement seeping into their park, something that demands swift action and support from the Council,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

The second opportunity for funding arose through the National Development Plan when a significant €68.5m was designated to address legacy water services issues.

This programme was to assist housing estates that relied on infrastructure provided by developers, rather than being connected to the public (Uisce Eireann) network under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

‘Unfortunately, once again, Cork County Council did not submit an application for Shannonvale,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

He added that he is continuing to investigate the reasons behind the Council’s failure to pursue funding for Shannonvale.

Meanwhile, Goleen Deputy Michael Collins said he was ‘astonished and dismayed’ when works to address the ‘significant public health issue’ were not included in the capital investment plan for 2020-2024.

‘However, since then, the situation has grown significantly worse and people are absolute sick of government BS around commitments and promises to rectify the situation. The stink from these unkept promises is almost as toxic as the sewage itself,’ continued the deputy.

He said families now have to endure yet another hot summer of foul odours and dangerous substances literally flowing into the community.

His anger was echoed by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, who said the issue has been going on ‘for far too long’.

‘Untreated water is entering the Argideen river and the local park due to an old and overflowing tank.

‘The community has been campaigning tirelessly on this issue for some time. Irish Water and Cork County Council have a solution, which requires funding from the government. Resolving the matter should be as simple as that, but it’s not.’

She noted that housing minister Darragh O’Brien had visited the site over a year ago and vowed to fix the problem but nothing has happened since.

‘The river and park in Shannonvale should be the centre of village life. The park is a valuable green space and was once heart of the community during festivals. It is next to a river where people used to swim. Now, however, it is dilapidated and overflowing with untreated wastewater.

‘It should not be the case that communities have to fight for years for basic services,’ she said.