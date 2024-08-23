West Cork start-ups are testament to success of UCD ‘ag-ccelerator’ scheme

LOCAL agricultural businesses in West Cork are being encouraged to apply for a special programme that has helped businesses in West Cork to flourish.

AgTechUCD is once again seeking applications from early-stage start-ups with innovative products and services in the AgTech, agri-food, equine and veterinary sectors, and who have ambition to grow and scale on the global stage, to join its dedicated accelerator programme, which is now in its fourth year.

The 2024 AgTechUCD ‘ag-ccelerator’, which will commence in October, is an intensive 12-week hybrid programme, which includes dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and business advisors, guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The in-person workshops will take place at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre at UCD Lyons Farm in Co Kildare.

‘Our dedicated ag-ccelerator programme is tailored to address the specific needs and challenges facing start-ups in the AgTech and Agri-foods sectors,’ said AgTechUCD director Gary Ryan. ‘Our aim is to fast-track the business development and leadership skills of participants and to provide them with support and guidance which is needed to accelerate their start-ups on the national and indeed the global stage.’

Among the 27 start-ups which have completed the AgTechUCD Ag-ccelerator programme over the last three years are Cork firms Moonsyst and MyGug.

Moonsyst, based in Kinsale, has developed a smart rumen monitoring solution that collects real-time information from inside cattle, an ingestible ‘Fitbit’ for cows.

Desmond Savage, co-founder of Moonsyst, was recognised for his company’s great strides with a Southern Star West Cork Farming Award in April. Desmond says that since launching in 2022, the company has doubled its revenue year-on-year and is on track to exceed €1m for 2024. ‘As well as over 25 farms in Ireland, Moonsyst now has a presence in over 20 countries, from Canada to Argentina, Australia to South Africa and in multiple countries across Europe.’

PJ Maguire, sales lead with Moonsyst, said the AgTechUCD agccelerator programme was a great foundation to build from. ‘We particularly benefited from the speed mentoring side of things which was really good. Quick meetings with different people from different sectors really gave us a broad perspective on where we needed to go with our business, and how they might be able to even help us down the line.

‘I highly recommend the programme to any agtech related start-up, at the early stage of development or even start-ups further along on their entrepreneurial journeys. Among other benefits the programme will enable you to review what your company is doing and what direction it should be going and how best to present your start-up when pitching to or meeting with investors.’

The co-founders of Moonsyst are Desmond Savage and Peter Gesler.

Meanwhile, Clonakilty firm MyGug completed the programme in 2023. MyGug has created a micro-scale anaerobic digester that turns food waste into a green renewable energy source, suitable for homes, schools and small food businesses.

It has gone on to close a €900,000 funding round led by BVP, with participation from Enterprise Ireland.

The company, founded by Fiona Kelleher and Kieran Coffey, is expanding domestically and internationally.

Partners on the AgTechUCD agccelerator programme include Enterprise Ireland, AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, FBD, IFAC, Thrive/SVG Ventures and support from AgTech Ireland member companies.

The 2024 AgTechUCD Ag-ccelerator programme will conclude in January 2025 when participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding.

For further info, and to apply, see ucd.ie/innovation/agtechucd-agccelerator-programme/