West Cork Academy strike gold with Munster Trophy win

BY GER McCARTHY

THE West Cork Academy followed up their SFAI All-Ireland National U15 Schoolboys Shield success by claiming the SFAI Munster Trophy.

A talented West Cork Academy squad that travelled the length and breadth of the country to win an SFAI All-Ireland U15 Schoolboys title brought the curtain down on an incredible season in Ennis.

Taking on host county Clare in the SFAI Munster U15 Schoolboys Trophy final, West Cork produced another superb performance in a 4-0 win. By full-time, a clean sheet and four different scorers underlined the depth of quality within Don and JJ Hurley’s squad.

Scoreless throughout a sometimes scrappy opening quarter, it was the visitors who struck first. Sean Platt took aim from outside the Clare penalty area and his effort found the back of the net.

Clare fought back impressively but were unable to penetrate a well-drilled West Cork back four. A patient West Cork struck for a second time early in the second period. Tom Whooley set up Alex Bramoulle to make it 2-0.

Padraig O’Sullivan has enjoyed a consistent campaign in West Cork Academy colours and collected another Whooley pass to put the result beyond doubt. There was still time for Conrad Murphy to wrap up a convincing 4-0 win and terrific all-round team display.

‘Winning this SFAI Munster trophy was great and the lads played really well on the day,’ co-manager Don Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘Travelling all the way to play the Clare Schoolboys League on their home ground was always going to be difficult. Every one of the lads performed superbly. All 17 who travelled to the final have made valuable contributions throughout this season.

‘It was a long journey but we appreciated all the support we got from parents and friends who came along to the final.

‘We scored about midway through the first half through Sean Platt. Alex Bramoulle got our second before Padraig O’Sullivan and Conrad Murphy goals wrapped things up. JJ and I just wanted to say well done to all the lads as they played really well. They have had a fantastic year, winning the SFAI All-Ireland National Shield and now a Munster title as well.’

West Cork Academy U15 Schoolboys: Daire Hurley, Liam Ryan, Aodan Murphy, Matthew Buttimer (captain), Luke Holland, Sean Platt, Joe O’Donovan, Levi Bosma, Joe Twomey, Kevin Duffy, Tom Whooley, Christos Delis, Padraig O’Sullivan, Milo Kinsella, Euan Knowles, Alex Bramoulle, Conrad Murphy. Coaches: Don Hurley and JJ Hurley.