‘We have to raise ourselves for Clonakilty,’ insists Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes as huge derby looms

ST FINBARR’S 1-10

CARBERY RANGERS 0-11

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DON’T talk to Seamus Hayes about moral victories – he has no interest in these. After watching Carbery Rangers push title contenders St Finbarr’s all the way in the Premier SFC in Bandon, Hayes was devastated that the Ross men came up short.

‘It’s hard to see positives, I’ll be honest,’ the Rangers manager admitted after a second successive Group 2 loss.

‘Two really, really, good performances with no points. I’m not interested in moral victories or anything like that with this group, we’re better than that.’

The story of a hard-hitting clash began with a confident Barr’s moving 1-3 to 0-1 ahead inside 13 minutes. Yet, the city side would not score again until early in the second half.

During that timeframe, Rangers powered into contention and led 0-8 to 1-3 before their opponents woke up and realised they were in danger of being beaten.

Level four times, St Finbarr’s outscored Carbery four points to two during a closing period that included a late talking point – John O’Rourke was brought down and the West Cork side was incensed that no free (and a possible two-point leveller) was awarded.

In the end, Barr’s did just about enough to get over the line and secure a knockout berth with a game to spare.

‘We’re all dejected as a group, every last one of us,’ Seamus Hayes added.

‘We wanted to be in the closing stages of the championship this year and we think we have a group that is good enough to do that.

‘I guess, look, just inefficiencies in the first 15 minutes again, cost us a little bit.’

Rangers must prepare for a West Cork derby with Clonakilty on September 14th where the outcome will decide if either is involved in a relegation play-off.

Ethan Twomey and Timmy Cullinane (free) got their teams off the mark before a second Twomey effort handed the Barr’s their second lead. A slick Barr’s move opened up Rangers’ defence for Steven Sherlock to find the net after seven minutes. The former Cork senior added a point to make it 1-3 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Then, Carbery Rangers finally gained a foothold in the middle third and proceeded to dominate the remainder of the half. John O’Rourke (2), Timmy Cullinane, Jack Kevane and Peadar O’Rourke points sent Carbery in level, 0-6 to 1-3 at the break.

Undeterred, Rangers added points shortly after the restart with Conor Twomey and John O’Rourke firing over.

It took a pair of Sherlock frees to bring the Barrs back into contention, their first scores in close to half an hour, 0-8 to 1-5. Ethan Twomey and Paul Shanahan (45) swapped scores prior to St Finbarr’s upping the intensity heading into the final quarter.

Twomey edged the Barr’s ahead before Cillian Myers-Murray made it 1-8 to 0-9. Peadar O’Rourke made it a one-point game but St Finbarr’s continued to press as Ian Maguire and Steven Sherlock efforts made it a three-point game. Conor Twomey kicked over the game’s final score as Carbery Rangers were unable to conjure up a late two-pointer that would have secured a draw.

‘The effort from the players was just phenomenal,’ Hayes concluded.

‘We have to raise ourselves for Clon. I’m sure they’re in a similar boat to us. Both of us would have been looking to push on to the latter stages of the championship. We’ll lick our wounds and get going again.’

OUR STAR: Brian Hodnett gets the nod for an all-action display in midfield for Carbery Rangers.

Scorers

St Finbarr’s: S Sherlock 1-4 (2f); E Twomey 0-4; I Maguire, C Myers-Murray 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: J O’Rourke 0-3 (1f); T Cullinane (1f), P O’Rourke, C Twomey 0-2 each; P Shanahan (45), J Kevane 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: D Newman; B Hennessy, A O’Connor, S Ryan; B O’Connell, J Burns, E Dennehy; I Maguire, E Twomey; C Doolan, C Dennehy, W Buckley; R Barrett, C Myers Murray, S Sherlock.

Subs: F Crowley for E Dennehy (6 mins, inj), L Hannigan for C Dennehy (40), E McGreevy for Myers-Murray (50).

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; Jerry O’Riordan, C Daly, T O’Rourke; S Linehan, J Kevane, James O’Riordan; B Hodnett, J O’Brien; K Scannell, J O’Rourke, P O’Rourke; T Cullinane, C Twomey, P Hodnett.

Subs: M Hodnett for P Hodnett (44), P Crowley for Scannell (51), J Fitzpatrick for O’Brien (52), J Hodnett for Kevane (55), B Shanahan for T O’Rourke (58).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).