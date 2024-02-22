WCL REVIEW: Four-goal Barry O’Driscoll (H) powers Drinagh Rangers to extra-time cup win 

AN extra-time hat-trick from Barry O’Driscoll (H) helped Drinagh Rangers secure a 4-1 victory over Clonakilty Soccer Club in the WCL Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup, handing the Premier table-toppers their first defeat of the season.

The game ended 1-1 after normal time. O’Driscoll scored the first of his eventual four goals in the 17th minute, but Joe Edmead replied for Clon ten minutes before the half. That’s how it stood until the first half of extra time, where three more goals from O’Driscoll in a five-minute spell took down the Premier Division league leaders.

In the other WCL Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup game, Bunratty United dominated Skibbereen AFC and powered to a convincing 6-1 victory. Aidan Pearce found the net for Skibbereen in the 70th minute, but it was Bunratty who stole the show with goals from Conor Brosnan (3), Patrick Sheehan, Kevin O'Brien and Danny McSweeney (74').

***

Togher Celtic secured a comprehensive 5-0 win over Lyre Rovers in the only PremierHiSpecsCars.com Premier Division game played last weekend. Dave Horgan netted twice, while Paudie Crowley also scored a brace and Luke Hurley adding another goal for Celtic.

***

It was a goal-fest in the OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship last weekend, with each game producing plenty of action.

Following on from their 3-1 win over Skibbereen Celtic midweek in the Championship Cup, Clonakilty United secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Baltimore on Sunday. Eoin Murphy opened the scoring in the 13th minute but Peter O'Driscoll responded immediately, and Dan MacEoin put Baltimore ahead 2-1 just before half time. Clon regrouped and staged an impressive second-half comeback with Eoin Murphy replying immediately after the break. Seth Thornton put Clon ahead in the 72nd minute with James Lynam wrapping it up in injury time.

The league leaders kept marching on as Castletown Celtic dominated Aultagh Celtic B with a resounding 7-1 victory. Rory O'Sullivan, Jack O'Callaghan, Darren Coughlan, Niall Halloran, Shane Corcoran, and Eoin O'Reilly all contributed to Castletown's impressive tally, while Cian Kennefick scored the lone goal for Aultagh Celtic B. The result is just what Castletown needed as they switched their attention to the Beamish Cup, with a semi-final clash with Clonakilty Soccer Club to look forward to this weekend.

Castlelack secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Skibbereen Celtic. Aaron Elliott, Robbie O'Brien and Noel Brady all scored for Castlelack, opening up a 3-0 lead. Late goals from Dan Bucur and Ultan O'Donovan for Skibbereen Celtic were not enough as the Brinny side took all three points.

Kilgoban Celtic are doing their best to keep tabs with Castletown at the top as they emerged victorious with a commanding 6-1 win over Ardfield. They sit nine points behind the leaders in second place.

***

In the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division, Beara United secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Drinagh Rangers. Becky O'Sullivan opened the scoring for Beara, followed by goals from Sarah Hanley and Claire Dickinson. Drinagh fought back with goals from Rachel O'Donovan and Roisin O'Driscoll, but Beara held on for the win.

Inter Kenmare claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dunmanway Town, with Lucy Burton scoring the decisive goal in the 13th minute. Mizen AFC dominated Clonakilty United with a convincing 4-1 win – Lorna O'Callaghan and Kayla O'Driscoll both scored twice for Mizen, while Ciara Barrett netted Clonakilty's lone goal.

***

In the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Women’s 7s Championship, Lyre Rovers emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Skibbereen AFC. Ellen Hall and Amy Burke (2) were the scorers for Lyre, as their strong defence held firm to help secure the three points.

Drinagh Rangers B displayed an impressive performance, defeating Castlelack FC 6-0. Sarah Collins was the standout player, scoring a hat-trick, while Angelika Szymczyk, Kelle Doolan, and Caroline Beamish also found the net.

Aultagh Celtic dominated Kilgoban Celtic with a commanding 6-1 win. Danielle Jackson and Kathleen O'Regan each scored twice, with Katie Buttimer and Adrienne O'Mahony also getting on the scoresheet for Aultagh Celtic. Mia Boucher scored a consolation goal for Kilgoban Celtic, but it was not enough to prevent Aultagh Celtic from securing the victory.