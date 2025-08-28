Missed chances cost Gabriel Rangers in dramatic draw

Gabriel Rangers 1-15

Kildorrery 1-15

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

A LATE, late Kildorrery goal snatched victory out of the hands of Gabriel Rangers in a pulsating McCarthy Insurance Group intermediate A clash at Belgooly on Saturday.

With referee Alan O’Connor ready to call time, Kildorrery’s last throw of the dice produced the equaliser. Pierce Piggott gathered possession from a free and rifled his shot to the Rangers’ net to earn his side a dramatic draw.

In truth, the West Cork side should have been out of sight but wasted several goal chances, particularly in the second half – a point not lost on their manager Mike O’Brien.

‘We had the game won – how many chances did we miss up the other end, taking another pass instead of putting it away? We dominated but couldn’t put them away,’ he said afterwards.

Gabriels still top Group 2 and are in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds, once they avoid a loss to Dromtarriffe in their final game on September 13th.

This game had promised so much in the opening minutes for Gabriel Rangers, as Keith O’Driscoll opened their account after a clever pass from Paddy O’Driscoll.

Played at pace, the Avondhu men were two points clear by the fifth minute before scores from Keith O’Driscoll and Eddie Goggin tied the contest at 0-3 apiece by the eighth minute.

Kildorrery’s knack of landing two-point efforts – another from Anthony Crowley included – was proving draining for the Rangers as they briefly regained the lead.

However, Rangers stuck to their task and by the 15th minute they were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead, thanks to efforts from Goggin (2), Cian Coughlan, Christopher Moynihan and Keith O’Driscoll.

The north Cork side hit back with three scores of their own, including another two-pointer, but James O’Regan kept Rangers in front by the minimum. At half-time it was 0-11 to 0-9 in favour of the West Cork men.

A dream start to the second half saw the O’Driscoll brothers combine for a decisive moment, as Paddy blasted to the net and Keith tacked on a point.

Another goal looked certain moments later, but both Gerald O’Callaghan and O’Driscoll failed to convert glorious chances.

A Sean Kelleher point stretched the lead to three on 37 minutes, though the Avondhu men quickly replied with a brace of scores. O’Driscoll again had the chance to put the contest to bed on 39 minutes but couldn’t find the finish, and when O’Callaghan and Kelleher added points, Gabriel were still only 1-14 to 0-13 clear by the 45th minute.

A Crowley two-pointer cut the margin to two, 1-14 to 0-15, on 48 minutes. Up the other end, O’Callaghan struck the post with a goal chance that could have killed off the contest.

Jodie O’Brien looked to have carried the day for the Rangers with a point on 52 minutes, and at 1-15 to 0-15 they held a three-point cushion. But, as they discovered to their cost, a three-point lead is always dangerous. Deep into stoppage time, Piggott pounced to rattle the net and break Gabriels’ hearts.

OUR STAR: Gerald O’Callaghan and Keith O’Driscoll worked tirelessly, but Paddy O’Driscoll gets the nod for his goal and overall influence.

Scorers

Gabriel Rangers: P O’Driscoll 1-2; E Goggin, K O’Driscoll, J O’Regan (1f, 1 two-point free) 0-3 each; S Kelleher, G O’Callaghan, C Moynihan, J O’Brien 0-1 each.

Kildorrery: J Keating 0-7 (1 2ptf, 2 tp); A Crowley 0-4 (1f, 1 2ptf); P Piggott 1-0; C Harrington 0-2 (tp); C Coughlan, S Fitzgerald(0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: L Hegarty; K O’Sullivan, D Regan, R Roycroft; G O’Callaghan, R Hurley, K O’Brien; P O’Driscoll, S Kelleher; C Moynihan, J O’Regan, L Bowen; M Cronin, K O’Driscoll, E Goggin.

Subs: J O’Brien for J O’Regan (41), M Vearncombe for M Cronin (52), E O’Brien for E Goggin (54).

Kildorrery: D Caplice; S Cunningham, C O’Sullivan, S O’Grady; D Kent, W Fouhy, R Hurley; S Fitzgerald, L Keating; C Coughlan, J Keating, C Harrington; A Crowley, K Hurley, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Watson for D Kent (39), P Piggott for R Hurley (47).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).