Turning your house into a home on a budget

BY PAULA BURNS

TURNING a house into a home doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a project that takes time and let’s face it money.

We all want our homes to reflect our personalities and in world built on mass consumption, they can often get lost.

Taking a more creative and sustainable approach to decorating and furnishing your home will give it the touch of individuality it deserves.

Charity starts at home

As we become more conscious of climate change and the disastrous affect it has on the planet, we have become more in tune to shopping sustainably. Usually we apply this to clothes, but why not extend it to interiors?

Most towns and villages have at least one charity shop. They should not be dismissed as they are a treasure trove of accessories that will add interest to any room.

If you’re looking to update or add to your kitchenware, charity shops are a great resource. They are always filled with an array of dinner and glassware at a fraction of the cost.

Vintage plates and tea sets are also quirky way to decorate your kitchen. Reinvent the gallery wall with a fun selection of vintage plates. Old teapots can be used as vases that make a lovely unique centrepiece for the kitchen table.

By thinking outside the box you can curate a truly individual look without the big price tag.

Salvage yards

When it comes to the bespoke furnishings salvage yards are a fantastic resource for finding reclaimed pieces.

If you’re looking to restore a period home and want to put back some original features, a visit to your local salvage yard is a must. From Victorian fireplaces to cast iron radiators bringing your home back to the future is easily achieved.

In keeping with the sustainable approach to decorating your house, take advantage of the choice of reclaimed pieces that you can only find at a salvage yard. Think old wooden beams that can be reimagined into shelves, or old bricks that be used as a feature wall, or patio tiles that will instantly transform your garden.

Upcycling furniture

As we enter a new season you might be feeling your interiors need a bit of a shake-up. While our tastes along with interiors trends can change overtime, we don’t all have the budget to refurnish the house. You can still love a piece of furniture, but it’s colour or functionality may not fit the brief anymore.

If you have an old dresser, side table or set of chairs, instead of getting rid of them, show them a little TLC. Getting creative by upcycling your furniture is the most sustainable way to breathe new life into once loved pieces.

A lick of paint is the easiest way to reignite a tired piece of furniture. Anything that is made of wood is easy to transform, all you need is sandpaper, primer, a tin of paint and a wave of creativity.

To get the best results you need to first sand the piece of furniture. This will ensure maximum adhesion and smoother finish. Next, apply a primer or undercoat. This is essential to allow the paint to stick to the surface and will provide a high-quality and longer lasting result. When applying the paint use a small roller or paintbrush to avoid excess paint.

Now that we know how to upcycle the fun part is in the creativity. Simple yet effective, neutral colours will instantly refresh an oak or mahogany piece. If neutral isn’t your vibe, dare to be bold with a pop of colour making a statement piece.

You can really let the creative juices flow by adding interest to the piece with a stencil design or change up the handles with more modern styles. If you are upcycling a dresser or bookshelves you could add a statement wallpaper for extra personality.

Re-upholstering soft furnishings is also a great way to introduce your personality to your interiors. An old armchair can instantly become the centrepiece of a room with a new fabric.

Get crafty

If you love getting crafty, using your skills is a lovely way to update your interiors. There is a real satisfaction in making something and being able to see it showcased in your home.

You don’t have to take on big projects. Instead, look to small ways to incorporate your individual tastes to your home. If you’re handy with a sewing machine, making new cushion covers from an old gingham or floral shirt is a cheap and effective way to uplift your living area.

The old art of punch needle is making a comeback. Create a personalised piece of art with a quirky design. You can buy a kit online or check out some local punch needle workshops near you.