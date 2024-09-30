Trust will never go out of fashion

EDITOR – The very touching and emotional message to readers published in last week’s Southern Star under the headline ‘Thank you for trusting us’ was an initiative equally worthy of our thanks to you and all in The Southern Star – ‘you’ being everyone who has contributed to the publication and its distribution in the 135 years of its existence.

Reflecting on it for a moment, one could imagine having viewed it through the cover of a glass display case exhibited in a museum of antiquities such as the Museum of Country Life in Turlough, outside Castlebar.

In such a setting, passers-by from home and overseas would look and comment ‘Isn’t that nice?’ before going on to say: ‘Wasn’t it lovely the way they did things and expressed their thoughts back in the old days … not like now when everything is taken for granted’.

Well, these are not ‘the old days!’ But, to have read the content of your message … and to have hesitated over every word and sentence … it must have been easy for readers – especially those of a certain age – to think that we are still living in the ‘old days’ when these little courtesies had a greater role than they have today in one’s everyday life.

Thank you, Southern Star. Your pleasure has been our pleasure too!

Don Hall,

Mariners Row,

Baltimore.

Will Trump encourage a peace settlement?

EDITOR – It is sad we still have brutal wars. It is terrible that men in positions of power choose war and are the reason for hundreds of thousands of men and women in armies to be killed. Their lives ended and are gone.

I am thinking here of Russia’s President Putin and his invasion over two years ago and attempted takeover of Ukraine.

The war needs to end. Russia is finding it hard to win and Ukraine can’t remove Russia’s army from inside the eastern border of their country. Ukraine is very brave in resisting Russia. They are in a perennial stalemate.

The war economy in the US is rich and booming with huge munitions and missile sales at the moment to Ukraine and also Israel.

I am no fan of Donald Trump. But, if he is elected US president again, I think he will in the following months try and persuade Russia and Ukraine to a peace settlement. The big issue for Putin is he does not want Ukraine joining Nato with Nato right up on that part of Russia’s border. They will then be nearly or fully flanked by Nato countries on its western border. It was years ago promised to Putin that Nato’s expansion up to Russia’s borders wouldn’t happen.

It is a tragic war for both sides, particularly for Ukraine, and it can’t go on forever. There are no winners in this brutal war.

Mary Sullivan,

Cork.

Government has duty to fix garda shortage

EDITOR – Michael McGrath is a well-respected politician in the Cork area and perhaps throughout Ireland.

His appointment as EU Commissioner reflects the Government’s confidence in him.

Michael McGrath has been appointed EU Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and Rule of Law.

Over the past few years, while Michael McGrath sat at the table as a minister a situation had developed in Cork city whereby law-abiding citizens and business owners feel badly let down due to the criminal activities ongoing on the streets of our city.

Despite this matter being discussed in the media, no solution has been forthcoming.

Recently, Tánaiste Micheál Martin commented on the lack of gardai on the streets.

It appears to me, Micheál Martin although one of the most senior TD and Ministers in the Dail, is somewhat confused. Who does Micheál think is responsible for putting gardai on our streets?

Let me assist the Tánaiste is that regard.

‘The Garda Commissioner Is employed by and reports to the Government of Ireland.’

In that regard I suggest the Government has a duty and responsibility to instruct the Garda Commissioner accordingly.

Michael Moriarty,

Rochestown,

Cork.

The future of farming is in good hands

EDITOR – The Shinagh research commercial dairy farm, just outside Bandon, between 2021 and 2023, has reduced its carbon footprint by 27%.

This more than fulfils the targets to 2030 set by the Government for the sector.

Recently, I crossed the two valleys and listened eagerly to the techniques and technology that were delivering these results, on the working farm.

They range from protected urea fertiliser, feeding native concentrates, incorporating clover and multi species swards, spreading slurry by trailing shoe, and converting to renewable energy.

Teagasc, the universities, and private enterprises, are also doing research into feed additives and the possibility of breeding high EBI cattle with low methane emissions. In 2025, a project of building a pilot green biorefinery and anaerobic digestor unit, funded by the Department of Agriculture, will begin in Shinagh.

All I can say is that the future of the industry is in good hands and the large audience of young male and female farmers bodes well for the future.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Lough Hyne needs toilets

EDITOR – I am a regular visitor to Lough Hyne. I can put it no more graphically than this. It needs toilets. Between the campervans there overnight (despite signs asking them not to) and the huge numbers of walkers, swimmers, kayakers, paddle-boarders, divers and scientists visiting the area, it’s a basic human right to have access to proper facilities – and not just bushes.

Sue Crowe, Ballincollig.