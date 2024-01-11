THREE REASONS: Why Castlehaven came up short in semi-final

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

SLOW START: Mark Collins explained afterwards that Castlehaven had targeted a fast start, but the exact opposite played out. St Brigid’s scored three unanswered points in the opening four and a half minutes to take a lead they never relinquished. Brian Hurley did have an early chance from a free to open the scoring, but surprisingly sent his close-in right-footed effort, from the right-hand side, across the posts and wide. St Brigid’s, like against Corofin in the Connacht final, then raced out of the blocks, leaving Castlehaven playing catch-up. Twice, Brigid’s led by six in the first half. It didn’t help that Haven didn’t get enough ball into Brian Hurley, who enjoyed a good battle with Brian Stack, in the opening half either.

MISSED CHANCES: As impressive as Castlehaven have been this campaign, they had only scored five goals in nine championship games en route to the All-Ireland semi-final, and never more than one goal in a game. As soon as St Brigid’s streaked clear, it became clear that Haven needed a goal to catapult them back into the game, When the big chance of a goal arrived in the 42nd minute, Rory Maguire opted for power over precision and his effort thundered back off the bar; a goal then would have saw Castlehaven hit the front for the first time. That was at a time when Haven had control and momentum, but they weren't ruthless enough to punish Brigid’s.

BRILLIANT BRIGIDS: While Castlehaven will lament their own performance and not hitting their own standards (and the marked difference between their first and second-half performances), a word for St Brigid’s in that opening half – their fleet-footed attack sizzled into the January cold, enough to thaw the frost that covered one half of the pitch. Roscommon senior Ben O’Carroll was top class in that first half, and the Brigid’s full-forward line of O’Carroll, Brian Derwin and Bbby Nugent scored 1-6 of their 1-7 first-half total. The Connacht champs moved the ball fast, linked up well and showed composure to take their chances, leaving Castlehaven playing catch-up from the start.