THREE REASONS NEWCESTOWN WON: A defensive masterclass, Newcestown had a plan and they never deviated from it

SEÁN HOLLAND outlines three reasons why Newcestown got the better of Dohenys

NOTHING BEATS GAMES: In what has been a year of years for Newcestown, they have had to do it all. They’ve played every game possible in both championships; 13 in all. Throw in a hurling final replay, some extra time, and even penalties, there’s no doubt the Newcestown players have put more game-time into their legs than any other club in the grade. That extra match fitness told on Saturday night. Dohenys started fast, they raced out to a four-point lead early but as the game progressed that competitive game fitness told on both sides. When the game was in the melting pot Newcestown had it in the legs, whereas Dohenys, coming off the five-week break, didn’t. The Dunmanway side managed to play challenge games leading up to the final but, to no fault of their own, you just can’t mirror the competitive games, be it in hurling or football. Newcestown were battle-hardened from their hurling exploits and that benefited them in the second half. So often being a dual club and having to juggle both codes can be seen as a negative come the latter stages of a championship, but on this occasion, we saw the benefits of it.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS: Heading into the final much of the talk was about the threat of the Dohenys inside forward line of Keith White, Fionn Herlihy, and Mark Buckley. With good reason, too, as those three were superb in their semi-final win over Knocknagree. They racked up 1-13 of their 1-19 that day so the Newcestown management were well aware of the danger they possessed. Speaking with the Southern Star last week, manager Tim Buckley spoke very highly of that inside three noting how ‘if you give them space, they’ll eat you alive’. With the dry match conditions favouring Dohenys’ style, the Newcestown lads had to be on their game. It was clear from the outset that they had a game-plan. When Dohenys were in possession they filtered back in numbers, aiming to stifle the Dunmanway men and reduce that space inside. It took a quarter for Newcestown to get to grips with the full-flowing attack but once they got on top, it was curtains. From the 15th minute on, Dohenys only kicked three points. Herlihy was forced to come back very deep for possession, nullifying his threat up top. It must be noted that Trevor Horgan and Micheál McSweeney handled the young Cork star very well. Newcestown had a plan and they never deviated from it, even when they went down early. It was a defensive masterclass to only keep Dohenys to eight points and it was a massive reason why they are now county champions.

BUCK FIZZES: This game was David Buckley’s coming-of-age party. The 22-two-year-old full forward had a fantastic championship, finishing as the top scorer but he saved his best for the big occasion. Buckley kicked 0-9 with six coming from play, including some fine individual efforts that would have caught the eye of Cork manager John Cleary. As Newcestown started slowly Buckley was forced to come back the field to get possession but as soon as they began to dominate at the back and around the middle, Buckley could hold his position up top. In the second half, he came into his own, taking ownership and being the focal point of the Newcestown attack. It didn’t matter who Dohenys had on him he was getting the better of any one-on-one battles. He kicked seven of Newcestown's last eight points, but those four scores inside the final ten minutes when Dohenys had 14 men were key as the Newcestown men pulled out of sight and sealed a place at the top table of Cork football for next season.