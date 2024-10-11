‘This is beyond our wildest dreams,’ admits Mathúnas selector after semi-final win

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 2-11

Newcestown 0-11

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

DIARMUID Ó Mathúna are back in the big time. Forceful and competitive all over the park and putting in a barnstorming performance against the strong wind in the closing half, Mathúnas deservedly advanced to the final of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship, bridging a nine-year gap at windy Ahiohill on Sunday.

This six-point victory against Newcestown’s second string was created on the bedrock of a strong spine up the middle. From assured full back Cathal Mangan, pivot Jeremiah Hurley, dominant midfielders Seán Crowley and Conor O’Sullivan and up in the engine-room the O’Donovan trio of Caolan, Kevin and Gearóid, ably assisted by Robbie Lucey, long serving Ted Lordan and James Fleming, Mathúnas delivered the goods.

In marked contrast, Newcestown depended heavily on the silken hurling skills of ace free-taker Eoin Kelly, who accounted for all their tally of 0-11, but he suffered badly from lack of support in attack. While Podge Collins, Cathrach Keane, Joe Kenneally, Niall Murray, Andrew Shorten and Ciarán Hurley had their moments, wrong choices and poor finishing was their bugbear.

Newcestown, against the strong wind, negated an excellent early Mathúnas point from the stick of Conor O’Sullivan as Eoin Kelly began his point-scoring crusade. Caolan O’Donovan and Seán Crowley extended the winner’s advantage, but in the ninth minute a fantastic move involving Conor Goggin, Eoin Calnan and Ciarán Hurley saw Mathúnas shot-stopper Micheál O’Driscoll bring off a superb save from a close-range drive from the latter, Kelly pointing the subsequent 65.

It was tit-for-tat in a closely fought opening quarter, Conor O’Sullivan finding the range to leave it 0-4 to 0-4. Points by Caolan O’Donovan (free) and Kevin O’Donovan after a magnificent run saw Mathúnas beginning to get a grip around the middle third. However, the unerring Eoin Kelly was still keeping Newcestown in touch with some splendid dead-ball conversions.

With just four minutes to the break Mathúnas were awarded a close-in free. Up stepped Kevin O’Donovan and his thunderbolt of a drive flew past attackers and defenders for a crucial goal. It was a game-changing moment but again Newcestown upped the ante, the irrepressible Kelly obliged and at the interval it was all to play for. 1-8 to 0-9, the St John’s lads having the strong wind on resuming.

Eoin Kelly and Caolan O’Donovan swapped scores on resuming but a couple of bad wides did little to boost the loser’s morale. Mathúnas put their foot on the accelerator and in the 40th minute came the defining moment as the Castletownkenneigh brigade billowed the Newcestown rigging for a second time.

Jack O’Callaghan and Robbie Lucey, two stalwarts in Mathúnas defensive armoury, combined to send a high delivery into a crowded Newcestown goalmouth. Reacting the fastest, Gearóid O’Donovan sent a low trajectory drive past Ronan McSweeney for a real opportunistic second goal.

It had the effect of catapulting Mathúnas into a new window of scoring opportunity while dealing a sledgehammer blow to Newcestown’s chances of victory. So, it proved as Mathúnas finished on a high, a Caolan O’Donovan free making it game, set and match against a tiring opposition.

It was a delighted Pat Lucey, selector of Diarmuid Ó Mathúna, who reflected on a job well done, that inspirational second goal and marvellous performance hallmarks of a fine victory.

‘We were up two points at the break, but you cannot afford to give frees away with Eoin Kelly around, he is lethal from any angle. We managed to cut out the frees, our backs tightened and that goal by Gearóid O’Donovan was invaluable, it took all the pressure away,’ Lucey said.

‘This is beyond our wildest dreams. We made the quarter-final last year and were determined to improve on that at the start of the year.

‘It’s bonus territory, but we will give it our best shot. We were last in the final in 2015 and this is a real morale boost. We, like our opponents Ballinascarthy, are in the football also – it is challenging with fellas picking up injuries, etc, the season is very condensed now. However, it is all to play for and it should make a great final.’

Our Star: Eoin Kelly was outstanding for Newcestown, but Kevin O’Donovan for Mathúnas, as a field marshal. was imperious, his first touch velvet, his finishing clinical.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Caolan O’Donovan 0-6 (5f); Kevin O’Donovan 1-2 (1-0f); Gearóid O’Donovan 1-1; Seán Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Eoin Kelly 0-11 (0-7f, 2 65s).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Micheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Cathal Mangan, Eoghan Mangan; Jack O’Callaghan, Jeremiah Hurley, Robbie Lucey; Seán Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan; Caolan O’Donovan, Gearóid O’Donovan, Ted Lordan; Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, James Fleming.

Subs: Patrick Crowley for James Fleming (40), Shane Corcoran for Jamie Lucey (55).

Newcestown: Ronan McSweeney; Christopher White, Cian Twomey, Niall Murray; Cormac O’Sullivan, Joe Kenneally, Eoin Calnan; Murt Kennelly, Conor Goggin; Eoin Kelly, Andrew Shorten, Oisín O’Sullivan; Carthach Keane, Podge Collins, Ciarán Hurley.

Subs: Daire McAree for Oisín O’Sullivan (37), Seamus O’Sullivan for Murt Kennelly (45), Mark Courtney for Eoin Calnan (49).

Referee: Mick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).