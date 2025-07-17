The Rock, Seán Óg and Hoggie all make the cut on my best combined Cork hurling team of 2005 and ’25

WHEN I suggested to the sports editor that I might set myself the task of picking the best 15 between the present Cork team and the team that won Cork’s last All-Ireland in 2005, little did I realise what I was letting myself in for.

At first, I intended putting them man against man in their positions but after hours of changing my mind, I abandoned that approach. Instead, I decided to pick my own team out of the 30 players at my disposal. Was I chickening out of comparing player against player? Of course I was. I couldn’t do it.

On one hand you had players who had contested three All-Ireland finals in a row, winning two in 2004 and ’05, proven warriors in the red jersey. On the other hand, you have a new Cork team, still developing, no All-Ireland won yet, hopefully many great years to come in red for many of them.

On both teams you had veteran legends approaching the end of their careers – how could you choose between Brian Corcoran and Patrick Horgan? Great goalscorers, Joe Deane or Alan Connolly? Four fantastic midfielders, Tom Kenny and Jerry O’Connor v Tim O’Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon? Put all 30 of those Cork players on the same panel and we’d be winning All-Irelands for the next ten years. For what it’s worth, here’s my Cork team 2005/2025.

1. Goalkeeper – Dónal Óg Cusack. He had everything you want in a hurling goalkeeper – great shot stopper, bravery, keen hurling brain, leader of the defence, calculated puckouts.

2. Right corner back – Pat Mulcahy. The most under-rated back of his era. Tough, good hurler, man-marker, never fazed under pressure.

3. Full back – Diarmuid ‘The Rock’ O’Sullivan. There was ever only one ‘Rock’. Solid, fearless, aggressive, great striker of the ball, inspiring leader.

4. Left corner back – Seán O’Donoghue. Has blossomed this season into one of Cork’s best defenders. Great touches, superb anticipation, thoughtful clearances, man-marker, a classic cornerback.

5. Right half back – Ciarán Joyce. Supreme hurler, marvellous skills. An attacking half back, great engine, great fetch. Reads the play superbly.

6. Centre back – Ronan Curran. Solid as the Rock of Cashel. Wonderful hand for the high ball. Economical, neat, topclass at covering off the defence.

7. Left half back – Seán Óg Ó hAilpín. The best Fijian ever to play hurling. Athletic, brave, fearless, exciting, a crowd favourite. We need him to give the acceptance speech as Ghaeilge.

8/9. Midfield – Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony. Marvellous hurlers, class, work rate, finishing power, tough and physical, pace to burn. A toss up v Jerry O’Connor and Tom Kenny.

10. Right half forward – Declan Dalton. An extra weapon in any forward line. His colossal striking is worth gold to a team and his increased work-rate makes him the ideal wing man.

11. Centre forward – Shane Barrett. A glitch in the All-Ireland semi-final doesn’t take away from his ability. Unreal work rate, courageous, always looking for action and capable of great scores.

12. Left half-forward – Timmy McCarthy. Exasperating maybe but on his day, he set the place on fire with his surging runs and great scores. Another crowd favourite despite his off days.

13. Right corner forward – Ben O’Connor. A scoring machine. One of the fastest hurlers in the country, his solo runs lifted the Cork crowd. Never had a bad game, never failed to raise flags.

14. Full forward – Brian Hayes. How could you leave out his goal threat, his catching ability, his success in upsetting the opposing backs, his flicks and touches in front of goal.

15. Left corner forward – Pat Horgan. Maybe past his best now but his name is enough to frighten the opposition. The brains in the forward line, the driving force, the combining factor in Cork’s play.

Subs: backs – Patrick Collins, Niall O’Leary, John Gardiner, Robert Downey; midfield – Jerry O’Connor and Tom Kenny; forwards – Joe Deane, Alan Connolly, Brian Corcoran, Kieran ‘Fraggie’ Murphy, Séamus Harnedy.