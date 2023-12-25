The only way is up as youthful Rossas reach new level

BY GER McCARTHY

MEMORIES that will last a lifetime were made on the streets of Skibbereen when the town’s victorious county, provincial and All-Ireland champions returned home on Sunday night.

The youngest faces dotted amongst the throngs of O’Donovan Rossa supporters lining the West Cork town’s streets will remember those moments for the rest of their lives.

Those memories could end up inspiring the next generation of Skibbereen’s male and female footballers.

Winning one trophy in the ever-increasingly difficult Cork LGFA county championships is an achievement in itself. Adding Munster and All-Ireland titles in the same 12-month span underlines the sheer bloody-mindedness of O’Donovan Rossa LGFA.

Make no mistake, those successes were not forged overnight.

The genesis of Rossa’s remarkable year was nurtured within the club’s thriving underage structures. Years of dedicated coaching at U10, U12, U14, U16, minor and U21 built the foundation for O’Donovan Rossa’s unforgettable afternoon in Parnell Park.

Now, the youthful Rossas are one step from becoming a senior club.

***

There is a saying that teams are a reflection of their manager. If that is the case, O’Donovan Rossa’s adult ladies football team is as calm as it is unrelenting, just like James O’Donovan.

Surrounding himself with similarly minded mentors, this Skibbereen side would not have won anything this year were it not for O’Donovan’s influence and in-game management.

Perhaps O’Donovan and his mentors most important managerial input was to create a back division that is the envy of the county and beyond.

Goalkeeper Christine Fitzgerald enjoyed her most effective year between the sticks. In front of the team’s shot-stopper stood Rossa’s most improved line. Michelle Donelan, Emer McCarthy and Allie Tobin shut down much-heralded attacks en-route to becoming All-Ireland champions. The half-back line of Fiona Leonard, Sarah Hurley and captain Lisa Harte did likewise as well as brilliantly linking defence with attack.

The heart of O’Donovan Rossa’s team lies in midfield where Cork senior Laura O’Mahony and Triona Murphy played at a consistently high level. Murphy was one of the Skibbereen team’s breakout players. O’Mahony’s lung-bursting runs underlined why the Cork senior is back to her best after a spate of injuries.

Up front, Jessica Beechinor, Emma Hurley and Kate O’Connell got through a huge amount of work in support of those behind and in front of them. That trio played superbly during Rossa’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Gusserane.

Rossa’s full-forward line came of age this year, not least the tireless Kate O’Donovan and Fionnuala O’Driscoll. That duo’s off-the-ball efforts often go unnoticed but O’Donovan and O’Driscoll’s consistent scoring was hugely important to the club’s triple-trophy haul.

You cannot refer to Rossa’s 2023 All-Ireland glory without heralding one of their youngest rising stars. To score 2-5 in an All-Ireland final is the stuff of dreams but that is what Cork minor Èabha O’Donovan achieved in Parnell Park.

One glance at O’Donovan’s consistent scoring throughout the past 12 months reaffirms why the young forward’s rise to the county’s minor ranks is based on merit.

In the 2023 Cork LGFA JAFC, O’Donovan racked up 1-4 (vs Midleton), 1-6 (vs Bantry Blues), 0-5 (vs Dohenys), 0-7 and 0-6 (vs Douglas) and 1-4 in the county final (vs Dohenys). In the Munster LGFA, the young forward scored 2-7 (vs Loughmore-Castleiney), 1-7 (vs Newmarket-On-Fergus) and 0-6 (vs Clounmacon/Moyvane). O’Donovan finished off her stellar year by notching 0-6 (vs Glasgow Gaels), 0-6 (vs Gusserane) and 2-5 in the All-Ireland final.

A total of 8-69 but, amazingly, the best is yet to come from Èabha O’Donovan.

***

2024 will quickly loom into view once O’Donovan Rossa have had the Christmas period to reflect on their phenomenal year.

The Skibbereen club joins the Cork LGFA intermediate ranks next season. Old foes Naomh Abán and West Cork rivals Valley Rovers and Rosscarbery lie in wait. It should make for a fascinating championship.

While that competition is still a way off, this self-motivated O’Donovan Rossa panel of players are now one step from the senior grade.

The Skibbereen club is also one step from glamour match-ups against Mourneabbey, Éire Óg, Glanmire, Clonakilty, Kinsale and, most intriguing of all, senior B county champions Castlehaven.

Rossas end the year as the most deserving Cork, Munster and All-Ireland junior club champions with the caveat that, perhaps, this group’s greatest accomplishments are yet to be realised.