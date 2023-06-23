THE INSIDE TRACK: Cork took their big chances – and Rebels now have win they needed

POWER and pace gave the platform, panache and skill finished the job in Cork's fantastic All-Ireland senior football championship Group 1 win over league champions and All-Ireland pretenders Mayo.

After 57 minutes at the Gaelic Grounds, when Mayo sub Tommy Conroy billowed the net to put Mayo six points up, it looked done and dusted. However, the spirit that lies within this squad of players surfaced in spades. Mayo would fail to score again and Cork finished with 1-6 without reply, inspired by the brilliance of second-half sub Steven Sherlock to run out winners by three, 1-14 to 1-11.

I expected a huge performance from Cork in this one and we got it. In last week’s column, I predicted a Cork win. The signs were there. A lot of confidence would have been garnered from the close encounter with Kerry in the previous game. That told these players that they are at the standard required to survive against the elite teams. Cork football needed a victory over a top six team and we got it. This is huge for Cork football in general. As the magnanimous Ian Maguire commented in his post-match interview, having received the man-of-the-match award, “we were asked in the run up to the game, are we pretenders or contenders?” They answered that question.

This victory and Kerry’s demolition of Louth meant Cork finished second in the group, relegating Mayo to third on scores for, earning the reward of a home preliminary quarter-final. Monday morning's draw revealed that the Rossies will be coming to town this Saturday. Knockout championship football at the Páirc, just what the doctor ordered. A 2pm throw-in.

Over the last number of years the question was being asked: what is wrong with Cork football? Why are we not at the business end of the championship more often? Why can’t we transfer our underage success to senior inter-county? We had lost the respect of other counties, the support was at an all-time low, and pride in the jersey had taken a beating. I’m not saying all is solved with one big win and that we are back where we should be but this will reverberate through the underage grades and development squads and right the way down through club level.

It brings belief back. It heightens the profile of Cork players for our up-and-coming stars. The football mad ten-year-old will be in the stands this Saturday saying to himself ‘I want to be like him’. With the hurlers out it’s now a chance for the Cork GAA public to show a bit of love to the big ball and create a cauldron of noise and intimidation in the Páirc. This Cork team has shown consistency in their performances since the Clare loss in the Munster championship, and that consistency was something major that had been missing. I expect another big performance against Roscommon. If we get a victory there, you just don’t know where this could go.

The big message from Cork boss John Cleary prior to the game was that his side has been creating the chances but not executing. Many people were fancying Mayo to go all the way – and maybe they will – but either themselves or Galway will be out of the championship come Sunday evening. During Kevin Walsh’s stint as Galway manager Mayo struggled to beat them and his local knowledge had to have been a major factor last Sunday.

Along with his influence, Cork went at Mayo from the start, the conversion-rate improved, and the intensity, pace and work-rate went to another level. Eoghan McSweeney and Tommy Walsh replaced Chris Óg Jones and Kevin O’Donovan from the off, signalling Cleary’s intent to leave Brian Hurley as the lone ranger up front. Daniel O’Mahony picked up Aidan O’Shea with Maurice Shanley given the job on top scorer Ryan O’Donoghue. Padraig O’Hora on the other side picked up Hurley.

The warm-up reflected the intended playing styles from both sides. Mayo’s warm-up incorporated a lot of kicking while Cork’s included hard running and ball carrying. Cork's defensive structure is getting better and better, as the players become more familiar with their roles. Mayo picked holes with foot passes inside early and looked dangerous, reflected by goalkeeper Micheal Martin’s super save down low with the foot from Aidan O’Shea after 12 minutes. The difference between the first half against Kerry and this Mayo first-half performance was the aggression in the tackle and the speed of the transition.

Killian O’Hanlon’s hit on ace marksman Ryan O’Donoughue was a good example with Ian Maguire, Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairi Deane central to the speed at which the ball got up the other end. It was tight and tough with lots of turnovers from both sides but John Cleary would have been by far the happier manager at half time to go in one up with Rory Maguire and Tommy Walsh showing the way with big scores from play. There had to be more in Mayo.

Mayo upped the tempo, Tommy Conroy came in, Jordan Flynn took off and Cork ended up six down with 13 minutes remaining. Leadership was now needed. The Maguires, Daniel O’Mahony, Colm O’Callaghan and O’Driscoll stood tallest. Sherlock had replaced Deane, who had the misfortune of running into Aidan O’Shea. The vital play was Colm O’Callaghan’s driving run through the Mayo rear-guard immediately after the Mayo goal to win the penalty. The power runners – Deane, Sean Powter and McSweeney – had exited and were replaced by the shooters – Sherlock, O’Rourke and Jones. 1-7 from the bench. 1-5 from Sherlock alone. Mayo wilted and Cork grew.

It was so good to see red jerseys punching the air in delight at the sound of the final whistle. Hopefully we will see a similar sight at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.