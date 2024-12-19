Ten sports books that will keep you entertained this Christmas

GER McCARTHY’S annual Christmas sportsbook listing covers a wide range of the best and most popular titles available to keep you and the sportsfan in your life busy during the festive period

1. Bend, Don’t Break: A Memoir of Endurance by Frank O’Mara (published by The O’Brien Press)

Growing up, I knew that Ireland’s Frank O’Mara was a top athlete, successful runner and Olympian. What I did not know was how O’Mara transitioned to a successful career in the American telecom industry or, how at the age of 48, he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. At times, this is both a heartbreaking and joyous read about how O’Mara and his family fought back against incredible odds and learned to live with Parkinson’s whilst also enjoying a fulfilling life. ‘Victory is a life well lived or a day enjoyed,’ explains O’Mara. The surprise sportsbook of 2024.

2. Obsessed: The Autobiography by Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Reilly (published by Sandycove)

Bad news Munster rugby fans, turns out Johnny Sexton is a likeable guy after all. The former Irish international’s autobiography was seven years in the making and it shows in a quality read. From his early school days, to Leinster, and onto representing the Lions and Ireland, Sexton, as he played, pulls no punches. The former Irish out-half offers the most honest of assessments on life inside and outside the dressing room. This includes his relationships with the likes of Brian O’Driscoll, Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell. One of the best rugby books to emerge in recent years.

3. The Racket by Conor Niland and Gavin Cooney (published by Merrion Press)

The 2024 William Hill Sports Book of the Year is Conor Niland’s candid take on the world of professional tennis. This story is told through the eyes of, for many years, a lowly-ranked Irish professional. From an Irish schoolboy's education to studying in American colleges and embarking on world tennis tours, Niland gives an alternative view to the glamorous life of Grand Slam championships and globe-trotting enjoyed by tennis’ golden boys and girls. Niland’s by-line: ‘Being 129th in the world meant living two lives: one on the court, one on the edge’ is an apt summation of an entertaining read.

4. States of Play: How Sportswashing Took Over Football by Miguel Delaney (published Yellow Jersey Press)

Miguel Delaney is one of Ireland and world football’s most respected journalists. In a year of disappointing football releases, Delaney’s thorough investigation of how geopolitics and capitalism are reshaping world soccer stands out. This is both a terrific and worrying read. On the Qatar World Cup, Delaney writes: ‘Football has become a battlefield for power, where money outweighs the spirit of the game.’ Who are the behind-the-scenes countries and billion-dollar corporations sinking their teeth into football? Delaney’s well-researched release will have supporters worried about the future of the beautiful game.

5. Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football by Hayley Kilgallon (published by New Island Books)

I know a thing or two about writing books on the subject of ladies football. This is an excellent addition to the genre and, hopefully, the first of many more LGFA books. Starting with the first recorded game back in 1920, Kilgallon’s chronicling of the sport’s evolution, from its unorthodox beginnings to its current status as a cornerstone of Irish culture, is well researched and presented. Alas, it is 2024 and the LGFA’s struggle for equality goes on. Kilgallon recounts how, 50 years ago, the establishment of LGFA marked a turning point for the game’s credibility and growth. There is still a long way to go but this book is a timely reminder of how far the LGFA has come.

6. Joe Canning: My Story by Joe Canning and Vincent Hogan (published by Penguin Ireland)

This autobiography captures the legendary Galway hurling star’s journey from childhood to Croke Park on All-Ireland finals day. As with most sports autobiographies, all the various triumphs and setbacks are dealt with via Canning’s trademark straight-talking and honesty. ‘I tried to tell my story as honestly as I could, hoping readers would see the highs and lows of my journey.’ Canning and Hogan certainly achieved that goal and this is a decent Christmas present for the hurling or GAA-mad person in your life.

7. My Autobiography by Davy Russell and Donn McClean (published by Gill Books)

Respected journalist Donn McClean and jockey Davy Russell have come together to deliver a first-class book. Russell reflects on his career, sharing stories from racing triumphs to his personal challenges. ‘Life is a race, and every fall teaches us to rise again,’ sums up Russell’s no nonsense approach to life. You don’t have to be a horse racing fan to appreciate this book. From starting out at point-to-point before making his name at Cheltenham and on Grand National day, Davy Russell’s story is a compelling read.

8. The Irish Experiment: From the GAA to the AFL by Zach Tuohy and Catherine Murphy (published by Hachette Books Ireland)

In what’s becoming a recurring theme in modern-day GAA circles, Zach Touhy left Gaelic games behind to pursue a full-time professional sporting career in Australia with Aussie Rules club Carlton at the tender age of 19 back in 2011. Tuohy grew up in Portlaoise and played inter-county football before enjoying a stellar AFL career culminating in Grand final glory with Geelong two years ago. A different type of read but an engaging one for GAA fans chronicling a unique Irish sportsman’s career on both sides of the planet.

9. A Season of Sundays 2024 by Ray McManus and Alan Milton (published by the GAA)

This inclusion will come as little surprise to regular readers of my annual sports book listing. Now in its 28th year, Ray McManus and the award-winning Sportsfile photographers are back with their yearly release of the best GAA, LGFA and Camogie images from the 2024 season. Alan Milton provides the background text. As ever, this is a beautifully produced book complete with rich imagery and the perfect Christmas present for any sports fan.

10. Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1 by Will Buxton (published by Viking)

Any motor racing fan will appreciate F1 journalist Will Buxton’s beautifully illustrated history of the ever-expanding formula one world. Background stories, statistics and imagery, since the first F1 World Champion was crowned back in 1950 to modern-day title-winners like Max Verstappen, are included in this superbly crafted book.