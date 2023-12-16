Super Sweeney hits hat-trick in West Cork win

BY GER McCARTHY

TIM Sweeney’s hat-trick saw the West Cork Academy’s U16 schoolboys finish top of their SFAI National Inter-League group on a busy weekend for the region’s representative sides.

David Hall’s U16 team completed the opening group phase of their SFAI National Inter-League against Kerry in Crosshaven last Sunday. An opening day 2-0 defeat to Cork was quickly forgotten thanks to a high-scoring 3-2 win over Clare on November 19th so there was much to play for against a Kerry team that had lost their two previous group matches.

Many of the West Cork squad were returning from a successful Surf Cup International tournament in Spain the week before. Terrible weather conditions saw West Cork twice take the lead only for Kerry to level on two occasions. West Cork were not to be denied however, with one of the region’s most talented strikers, Kilmichael Rovers’ Tim Sweeney, scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win. Conor Vassallo and Joe McCarthy also netted for a West Cork U16 side in which Alex Bramoulle, Rory Curtin and Rory O’Neill starred.

***

West Cork’s U13 Academy side kicked off their 2023-24 SFAI U13 National Schoolboys Inter-League campaign on Sunday.

Drawn in Group F alongside Limerick Desmond, Limerick District, Waterford and Kerry, Lorne Edmead’s squad took on the former in Crosshaven. A 5-3 friendly victory over Kinsale represented a decent warm-up for the West Cork team the previous weekend.

Yet, it was Limerick Desmond who dominated the opening half and scored five times without reply. That interval scoreline had a lot to do with adverse weather conditions and a gale wind favouring Limerick during the first half.

West Cork were much improved in the second period with Jack Allen and Max Bramoulle finding the net. Limerick Desmond ran out deserving 7-2 winners on an afternoon Hugh McCarthy, Brehon O’Mahony and Max Bramoulle impressed for the rural academy.

West Cork Academy U13 schoolboys: Oisin Griffin, Cillian Kingston, Max Bramoulle, Niall Jennings, Patrick O’Leary, Micheal Ryan, Brehon O’Mahony, Eoghan Foley, Fiachra Garrett, Jack Allen, Mason Wycherley, Rory Ecklof, Hugh McCarthy, Vittor Coutinho, Michael Collins, Darragh O’Sullivan, Sam Mullany.

***

The West Cork Academy’s U14 schoolboys concluded their SFAI National Schoolboys Inter-League Group G stage away to Kerry in Killarney. Having lost their season-opener to Cork, West Cork were unlucky to lose to Limerick Desmond in their second group outing.

Conditions were difficult as an understrength West Cork fell behind 1-0 following a defensive lapse after seven minutes. Creditably, Eamonn Bradfield’s side hit back with Gearoid O’Keefe setting up Luke O’Neill for a marvellous equaliser five minutes later. Tied 1-1 at the break, Kerry upped the tempo and moved ahead courtesy of a converted penalty. Chasing the game, West Cork conceded a third shortly before the end and lost 3-1.

West Cork Academy U14 schoolboys: Daniel Kiely, Luke O’Neill, Eoin Murphy, Fionn Coppinger, Gearoid O’Keefe, Ronan Twomey, Paddy Haughney, Conor Murphy, Donal McSweeney, Paddy O’Brien, Conor Hourihan, Noah Franklin, Harry Chambers, Charlie Curtin, Darragh Bradfield, Fionn Harrigan, Luke O’Regan, Connall Whooley.