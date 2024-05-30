Stop ‘talking down’ BGH says senator

A LOCAL senator has slammed election candidates who are talking down Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

‘With European and local elections coming up, it’s disappointing to see some candidates continue in that vein with talk of needing to safeguard BGH and fighting to have it upgraded,’ said Sen Tim Lombard (FG).

There has been significant investment by the government in Bantry General Hospital in recent years, he said.

‘In 2019, BGH had a budget of €19.8m. In 2024, the budget has increased by over 27% to €25.3m,’ he said.

‘There are now 331 staff working in the hospital including seven consultants and 20 non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHDs). On a recent visit to BGH, I saw for myself the progress on the construction of the new endoscopy unit and last week in the Seanad I received confirmation that works are scheduled to be complete in Q3 2024.’

He added that commissioning and equipping of the unit will then take place and the new unit is scheduled to be operational this year.’

Sen Lombard said the Minister also confirmed that the proposed stroke/rehabilitation unit has full planning permission and all statutory compliances.

‘Plans are at an advanced stage to develop the unit, and the project is included in the capital programme for 2024,’ he said.

‘It’s about time we saw an end to misinformation about this excellent facility.’