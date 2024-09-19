Stephen Murray backs St James to respond in relegation battle

Cobh 2-10

St James’ 1-6

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

ST JAMES’ manager Stephen Murray has backed his team to respond strongly when they bid to retain their premier junior status.

Unless Glenville were to suffer a 20-point loss to Kinsale in a re-arranged game on Saturday, the Ardfield club will have to face St Nick’s next weekend to avoid dropping back to junior A level.

A seven-point defeat to Cobh in Ovens last Friday night left St James’ as the only team in the grade without points on the board and, while they lost by seven to their East Cork opponents, they will feel that it is a game they could have won.

From the 18th minute onwards, St James’ were playing against 14 men and there was even a ten-minute spell in the second half following a black card when it was 15 against 13. However, the concession of a goal coming up to half-time was costly as it meant that the West Cork men trailed by 2-3 to 1-1 at the interval. While they did bring the deficit back to two points on two separate occasions, Cobh finished well, kicking six of the last seven points.

Murray felt that Ardfield didn’t do enough to make their numerical advantage count.

‘We never had them chasing the game,’ he said.

‘We had plenty ball for long periods, to be fair, but just didn’t use it well enough. There were a lot of turnovers, which is disappointing, because it’s something we’ve worked all year on and improved a lot on.

‘In the games against Canovee and Kilmurry, we would have used the ball a lot better and played a lot better, so it was disappointing.

‘We struggled to get the scores on the board, really – we had 11 or 12 wides, which is a lot. You need to be able to take your chances because Cobh were very organised, very fit, very athletic.’

St James’ suffered an early blow as Jack Ronan capitalised on a defensive mistake to goal for Cobh and they had 1-2 on the board before a lifeline arrived as James O’Driscoll was fouled when he claimed a good Frank Hayes delivery. Hayes netted from the spot and Joe O’Sullivan added a point as Ardfield found their groove.

Cobh then suffered a blow as full-back Ben Geary, who was booked after the penalty, received a second caution and was dismissed. However, James’ couldn’t benefit from the greater manpower as they didn’t score for the rest of the half.

They needed goalkeeper Diarmuid O’Donovan to save well from Seán Cummins in the 28th minute but just before the break Cobh were awarded a penalty, which Darragh Heelan converted.

A point from the excellent Nathan O’Connell left them five in front at half-time but two Joe O’Sullivan frees and a lovely Hayes point cut the deficit early in the second half, with Cobh down to 13 after Conor McLoughlin’s black card.

However, an inspirational point from Adam McCarthy settled them and though James’ did force a half-chance of a goal, Hayes’ shot went across the face and wide. Joe O’Sullivan’s point made it 2-4 to 1-5 with eight minutes left but they managed just one more point – from sub Alan O’Shea – in the midst of a Cobh flurry.

It leaves them with one chance left.

‘We just have to deal with it and get on with it,’ Murray said.

‘This is where we are, there’s no two ways about it. We’ve put ourselves into that position and it’s about trying to get ourselves out of it.

‘I’ve faith in the lads and everything will go into it but in a one-off game, you never know what’ll happen on the day. We just have to try to prepare as best we can and see what happens.’

Scorers - Cobh: Nathan O’Connell 0-5; Darragh Heelan 1-2 (1-0 penalty, 2f); Jack Ronan 1-0; Adam Hastings, Adam McCarthy, Seán Cummins 0-1 each. St James: Joe O’Sullivan 0-4 (3f); Frank Hayes 1-1 (1-0 penalty); Alan O’Shea 0-1.

Cobh: E Walsh; C McSweeney, B Geary, J McCarthy; A McCarthy, C McLaughlin, S Cummins; M O’Rourke, G Keating; D Heelan, N O’Connell, A Hastings; A Doran, J Ronan, D Kearney. Subs: A Stanton for McSweeney, T Wilk for Doran (both half-time), A Lynch for Kearney (49).

St James: Diarmuid O’Donovan; Michael McCarthy (B), Tadhg Feen, Peter Whelton; Michael McCarthy (C); Críostóir Hayes, Cathal Hennessy; Kevin O’Leary, Conor Whelton; Conor Hayes, Joe O’Sullivan, Donncha McCarthy; James O’Sullivan, James O’Driscoll, Frank Hayes. Subs: Paul O’Sullivan for James O’Sullivan (half-time), Denis White for Michael McCarthy (C) (38), Ian Evans for Donncha McCarthy (46), Alan O’Shea for Frank Hayes (59), Kevin O’Brien for Conor Whelton (60+3, injured).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).