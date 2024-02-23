St Oliver Plunkett’s juggernaut powering towards Munster junior B football final

THE St Oliver Plunkett’s bandwagon is picking up speed – next stop is the Munster junior B football final against Shannon Rovers from Tipperary this Sunday, 25th, in Ballyagran, Co Limerick, at 2pm.

After beating the Waterford champions Erin’s Own in the provincial quarter-final, the Carbery club powered past Kerry’s best, Lispole, in the semi-final last weekend, winning 3-15 to 2-11 in Ballyagran.

The 2023 Cork junior B champions are now in the Munster final, and this isn’t new territory for Plunkett’s.

In 2007 the Saints contested the provincial junior B football final against Mid Kerry club Cromane, who won 1-8 to 0-8. There is a link between both Plunkett’s teams as current goalkeeper Brian Walsh, a former Cork minor, was also between the posts in ’07.

Plunkett’s had to dig deep against Lispole last weekend, as the Kerry novice champions scored 2-2 in the opening six minutes – Seán Ó Cinnéide and Marc Ó Mannín scored their goals. But Plunkett’s didn’t panic, and Michael Keohane got them off the mark with a free in the seventh minute.Conor McCarthy narrowed the gap with another point. The West Cork men kept chipping away with points, as Brian Dowling and Michael Keohane kept the scoreboard ticking over and by the break Lipsole’s lead was down to just two points, 2-6 to 0-10.

Early in the second half Lispole had a chance to push further ahead as they were awarded a penalty but Plunkett’s goalkeeper Brian Walsh made a fantastic save. Buoyed by this, Plunkett’s pushed on and surged ahead for the first time thanks to an Owen McCarthy point.

Goals from Roy O’Driscoll and then Seán O’Donovan solidified the advantage and a good defensive performance frustrated the Lispole attack with Ronan McCarthy leading the defensive effort. Sean Crowley added another point and rampant Plunkett’s now led by eight points.

Lispole had to wait for 20 minutes for their first score in the second half, but they found a second wind and soon had the gap down to just four points.

Michael Keohane, who scored 0-10 points, then kicked a long ball into Conor McCarthy, who scored an injury-time goal which made the game safe for Plunkett’s. Now attention is all on Sunday’s Munster final and the chance to add a provincial title to the county junior B football and hurling crowns won last year.

Scorers

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Michael Keohane 0-10 (8f); Roy O’Driscoll, Conor McCarthy 1-1 each; Sean O’Donovan 1-0; Owen McCarthy, Brian Dowling, Sean Crowley 0-1 each.

Lispole: Lucas Ó Grifin 0-7 (5f); Marc Ó Mainnin, Sean Ó Cinnéide 1-1; Cormac Ó Cinneide, Colm Ó Muirthile 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Eddie O’Driscoll, Michael Collins; Mark Kelly, Ronan McCarthy, Gary McCarthy; Brian Dowling, Conor McCarthy; Owen McCarthy, Michael Keohane, David White; Sean Gazdar, Roy O’Driscoll, Sean O’Donovan.

Subs: Sean White for D White, Michael McCarthy for O McCarthy, Sean Crowley for S Gazdar.

Lispole: Sean Ó Muircheartaigh; Eamonn Ó Beaglaoich, Dara Ó Suilleabháin, Ronan Ó Grifin; Seamus MacGearailt, Garreth Ó Nunain, Sean Ó Cinnéide; Marc Ó Mainnin, Cormac Ó Cinneide; Aaron Ó Muircheartaigh, Darragh Ó Brosnachain, Roibeard Ó Suilleabháin; Lucas Ó Grifin, Maitiu Sean Ó Griffin, Colm Ó Muirthile.