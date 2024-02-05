St Brigid left her mark on at least eight local holy wells

As we celebrate our newest holiday this weekend, MARY McCARTHY discovers St Brigid’s strong links with West Cork

IT is 1,500 years since St Brigid’s death. She is being remembered around the country, including West Cork, with renewed interest and now we are also thanking her for giving us a new holiday.

‘St Brigid has always been recognised as an influential woman with strong healing powers, who had a generosity of spirit,’ according to Amanda Clarke, author of Holy Wells of County Cork.

In West Cork alone, there are at least eight holy wells dedicated to her. Holy wells are still as relevant today as ever, offering a quiet place for solace in chaotic times.

They are a unique connection to the past, some being thousands of years old, and a link to the present, as a continuity in belief and practice.

‘Holy wells are located in beautiful places that are remote and peaceful,’ she said. ‘They are also connected to pre-Christian and old ways. Pilgrims usually make the journey in silence, and this can be as important as getting to the well. Some go there in hope of being healed, while others have a question to be answered.’

St Brigid’s Well, Tobar Bhríghide, Ardra, near Squince harbour ,was originally on Rabbit island. This is also known as Oileán Brighid, which is the only island in Ireland dedicated to her.

At some point, some pilgrims drowned while making the journey across to the island. St Brigid, under the guise of a magical cloud, ámhscarnach, brought the well from the island to the mainland, where it is found today.

The country people used to congregate there on the eve of St Brigid to offer up their devotions. It is still revered and visited on St Brigid’s day.

The tiny well of St Brigid, Tobar Brigdhe, overlooking Lough Hyne, is located close to the remains of an ancient church, Templebreedy. This is in a double bullaun stone, which has two manmade scoops in a rock said to have been made when St Brigid knelt to pray here. The water holds a cure for cattle ailments.

St Brigid is the patron saint of cattle and dairymaids. It was traditional to leave a coin as an offering here.

St Brigid’s Well in Kilbrogan is one of two wells found at the town park in Bandon and is called the Sore Eye well. When a person came here to be cured, they would come on nine mornings in succession and on each morning make a ‘round’, reciting the necessary prayers.

The eyes were bathed in holy water and the custom was to leave a coin or a button at the well. The person came fasting each morning when visiting the holy well.

‘Another connection to West Cork is an abandoned holy well in Kilbree near Clonakilty,’ explained Amanda. ‘Here St Brigid was said to have knelt and prayed, leaving her knee prints in a stone, which is no longer there.’

Four other wells dedicated to her have vanished. As all the holy wells mentioned above are on private land, apart from the one in Kilbrogan, permission should be sought before visiting.

‘Holy wells still remain a valuable way to connect with the spirit and ethos of St Brigid today,’ said Amanda.