Sixth-place finish for co-driver Adrian Deasy in Antibes

NEWCESTOWN co-driver Adrian Deasy and his Killarney driver Alan Ring took their Munster Joinery liveried BMW M3 E30 to a highly commendable sixth place finish in last weekend's Rallye d'Antibes Historic Rally, a counting round of the European Historic Rally Championship.

They made a great start to the nine-stage event and finished Friday's three stages in eighth position, one minute and 45.1s behind rally leader Jari Matti Latvala. Untroubled all through they climbed two places on Saturday's six stages. Latvala seemed set to claim victory, however, an electrical glitch brought his Toyota Celica ST185 to a stop and French driver Tom Pieri (BMW M3 E30) took advantage to claim the spoils.

Afterwards, Adrian Deasy said, ‘It was a very different event from what we have at home. It's world famous and iconic territory, spectacular roads and certainly a big challenge. Even though the roads were waterlogged, we had a clean run on the opening stages and it was great to post the second fastest time. I think being match fit, so to speak from Killarney, was a big help and it was a highlight for sure.

‘The weather was another factor as it was 20 degrees in the service park but when we got to the stages (some 50km away) and went inland, it was raining. You are suspending reality when it's 20 degrees and you are bolting wet tyres on the car.’