Sisters are ‘open’ to investors as Castlefreke Hotel gets a revamp

MONTHS of hard graft by two enterprising sisters is set to pay off at Easter when they launch a new wine bar, pizzeria, and café in the former Castlefreke Hotel, now called the Little Island Resort.

While the Kildare women have already pumped €400,000 of their own money into the project, they say they are open to like-minded investors as they plan the second phase of their ambitious project.

Aislinn and Nicole O’Shea, as previously reported by The Southern Star, viewed the derelict building in July 2022 and made an offer the following day. It was accepted two weeks later, going sale agreed for €450,000.

They got the keys last January, and the renovation project on the eight-acre site started in February.

Aislinn (30), a graphic designer, and Nicole (27), an accountant, from Maynooth, had been looking for ‘the right project’ to renovate. When they saw the hotel, they knew it was the one. They said they’ve always been urged by their parents to ‘dream big’ and think outside the box.

‘There was a hole in the roof, all the windows were boarded up, there was glass and rubbish everywhere, it was a complete mess,’ recalled Aislinn, but they went into the project with their ‘eyes wide open’.

They spent four months clearing the building, working from 8am to 9pm, literally filling and emptying wheelbarrows of debris. That’s typical of their hands-on approach as they’ve also done plastering, painting, wall building, grouting, and more.

They’re now set to open phase one of the Little Island Resort in April. That will comprise Café 1964 (the year the hotel originally opened), and the wine bar/pizzeria Swim Club, named after the hotel pool.

‘We wanted to repurpose the pool, so we’ll be using it for sunken seating,’ said Aislinn.

They’ve also kept as much as possible of the original building, which was designed by German architect Klaus Kirsten.

‘I’m obsessed with the original design, influenced by Palm Springs,’ said Aislinn. ‘It was so well planned and executed and was well ahead of its time.’

The plan is that phase one will finance the next phase of the project which will either be the resort’s 12 seafront rooms (there are 24 rooms in total), or a first-floor restaurant called ‘Siren’.

So far, they’ve invested €400,000 into the project, and while they’re open to investors for phase two, they say any potential investor has to share their vision.

Sustainability is a huge part of the project. Solar panels will offset energy costs, and all hot water will be provided by technology on the building’s innovative roof.

The plan is also to have an anaerobic digester for food waste and packaging. The focus will be on local produce and there are plans to bring an old kitchen garden back to life.

The project has been a real family affair. The girls have a brother and four other sisters, one of whom Ciara helps out with their coffee truck (bought from their cousin) which opened in December, and is open daily at the site entrance.

Their dad installed the roof and their mum painted the interiors and are on-site helping out every other week.

Aislinn and Nicole had never been in West Cork before viewing the hotel, but say it now feels like home.

‘We’ve met so many supportive and helpful people along the way so far,’ said Aislinn. ‘Locals have been sharing their stories about the hotel and are so excited about the opening, which is really encouraging.’