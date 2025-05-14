Setting eyes and memories on Molly Malone

THE Molly Malone statue in Dublin has featured in the news this week, not only in regards to the patination on her chest from the frequent rubbing she gets, but also in relation to damage discovered to two fixing pins below her body which have come loose, and which need to be replaced as a matter of urgency.

The statue was designed by the late Jeanne Rynhart who had her gallery and workshop in Ballylickey.

It was commissioned to be erected in 1988 as part of Dublin’s millennium celebrations and has since become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dublin and is fondly regarded by locals and visitors alike.

According to records released by Dublin City Council, the damage is due to ‘the abuse she was receiving on a daily basis.’

Jeannie’s daughter Audrey, who operates from her own studio in Glengarriff says that she is aware of the situation with Molly Malone and finds it a complex subject to talk about.

Audrey says her own connection with the statue ‘is personal as it carries memories of my dear mum, and how excited we all were when she got the commission and then watching and being a part of the making of it.’

Audrey recalls the fabulous occasion of the unveiling of Molly Malone by the then-Lord Mayor Ben Briscoe, and someone pulling two members of the Dubliners out of their local to give a rendition of Molly Malone for everyone present.

‘It’s a shame about the damage being done as it is costing the council money to repair it. As a public sculpture, it is there for people to admire and enjoy. I don’t think it should be put on a pedestal, I know that my mum didn’t want that either.’

Audrey is aware that there are people who are very upset by how Molly, in her 17th century dress, is being handled and thinks ‘It all started as a bit of “craic” by some tour guides, and both men and women join in, so I don’t think that it is done in a serious way. However, I can understand how some people take offence to the behaviour, it can be seen as bad taste. Personally, I wish people wouldn’t do it. Yes, stand next to her, get your piccies with her and enjoy her, then she’ll be there for future generations to enjoy as how she was initially presented, and not with the colour discolouration, which is not at all flattering.’

Jeanne Rynhart was a remarkable artist who also sculpted a statue commemorating the original Rose of Tralee, Mary O’Connor, which stands in Tralee Town Park, as well as two statues in honour of Annie Moore at Cobh Heritage Centre in Cork and Ellis Island in New York City.

Jeanne passed away in 2020 in Schull Community Hospital and her final resting place is in the Abbey Cemetery in Bantry.