Happy ending for woman facing Bantry eviction.

AN 88-year-old woman facing eviction in Bantry was last night quietly confident of securing a new home. Jennifer Marley told The Southern Star she believes she has secured alternative accommodation.

Jennifer’s story – which was raised by Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins in the Dáil on Tuesday – led to blanket media coverage.

It was followed up immediately by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who asked for Jennifer’s personal details, and offered an assurance that she would be accommodated.

Jennifer, who had been given until August 1st to find alternative accommodation, had applied to the local authority for social housing, but her situation was complicated by bureaucratic delays due to the fact that she is originally from the UK, having relocated to Bantry in the 1950s.

But at midday on Wednesday, it was a somewhat exhausted but jubilant Jennifer who said she had already been interviewed by a health nurse earlier that morning, less than 24 hours after her story hit the headlines.

Jennifer’s sons, Oisín and Mark Connor, had even taken her to view her proposed new home in Bantry town.

In fact, the family were told that the relocation was likely to be confirmed before the end of the day.

Jennifer, who had nothing but good things to say about her former landlord and her landlord’s son, said she had been due to leave her rented home in a matter of weeks.

She said the stress of the entire situation had made her feel ‘a little bit wobbly’.

But she added: ‘I know I will feel very strong once I settle inside the new house – it’s a tiny little place​, but I am happy to let go of a few bits and pieces.’

Another thing which added to the stress of her situation is the fact that she is hard of hearing. ‘I do try my best,’ she said, ‘but I feel exhausted afterwards.’

Jennifer’s health problems were compounded by the fact that she broke two vertebrae in her back a few months ago and is now on painkillers.

On Wednesday, she described her health as ‘well and getting better’ despite the fact that she is still on medication.

Happy and relieved to be looking forward to a more secure future she said: ‘It will be so lovely.’

She even extended an invitation: ‘Will you pop in for tea?’ The answer to which is a definite ‘yes’.