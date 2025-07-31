Subscriber Exclusives

Rovers relief as Ilen return to winning ways

July 31st, 2025 9:45 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Rovers relief as Ilen return to winning ways Image
Ilen Rovers' Adrian O'Driscoll scored 1-5.

Share this article

ILEN ROVERS 1-12

BOHERBUE 0-12

ILEN Rovers have rediscovered that winning feeling in championship football, and now they want more.

With a first championship win since 2022, Ilen are back in business after this McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A Football Championship Group 3 win in Inchigeela.

The Baltimore club was trailing 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time but they reeled off 1-6 without reply to turn the game around. The goal came from Adrian O’Driscoll, who scored 1-5 in a key display.

The Ilen full-forward line of O’Driscoll, Michéal Sheehy and Alan Holland nailed 1-8 between them.

Rovers had the aid of a slight breeze in the second spell and used it effectively. Hitting 1-6 in the third quarter was vital.

‘We were able to dominate the kick-outs and dominate possession. What was pleasing was that we were able to convert some chances. We put ourselves in a very strong position in that third quarter,’ Ilen manager Flor O'Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘It’s very hard to win a championship game but this was a hard-won game. We were up against a really good team in Boherbue, who lost the final last year.

‘We had to stick at it, we knew it was going to be a 60-minute game. We really turned it on in the third quarter – that’s where we won the game.

‘Boherbue fought back obviously but we were able to keep them at a distance. I’m really happy with the performance and especially the effort from all the lads.’

Having had to wait for this championship win, this is a real boost to Ilen ahead of their remaining games against Kilmurry and St Vincent’s, but O'Driscoll still knows there is a job to do.

‘With the format, the first game is key but just because you win it doesn’t guarantee anything,’ the Ilen boss stressed.

‘There is still a lot of work to be done to, first of all, survive in the grade. More importantly, you need to pick up another win to get into the quarter-finals, which is our goal,’ he added.

O’Driscoll added: ‘I’m really delighted for the lads, they have been through a tough couple of years. It wasn’t that they didn’t prepare well or they didn’t have a good attitude, they did but a lot of things went against them.

‘It becomes a momentum that is hard to break. The lads have worked really hard this year and they showed their resilience and toughness to not just hang on for a win. It was deserved.’

 

Ilen Rovers scorers: Adrian O’Driscoll 1-5 (2f, 1tp); Michéal Sheehy 0-2; Alan Holland, Peadar O’Driscoll, Denis O’Driscoll, Barry Collins, Dermot Hegarty 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: Damien O’Sullivan; Daniel Coakley, Jack Collins, Ciaran O’Dwyer; Aaron O’Sullivan, Joseph Hickey, Denis O’Driscoll; Peadar O’Driscoll, Sean Minihane; Emmet Hourihane, Dermot Hegarty, Barry Collins; Adrian O’Driscoll, Michéal Sheehy, Alan Holland.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended