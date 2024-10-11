CAR OF THE WEEK: Renault’s Rafale has style and practicality

BY BRIAN BYRNE

OVER some 87 years, the 46A bus that runs from Dublin city to Dun Laoghaire has been the stuff of much affectionate legend, including that you could wait for an hour for one, ‘and then three come together’. I was reminded of that when taking the Renault Rafale out for review

recently.

When it launched in Ireland a while back it shared the stage with the new all-electric Scenic and a substantially revised Captur. Which made it difficult to form an individual view. That has now been fixed.

A mid-size crossover SUV in classification, the Rafale is coupe in style, in size between the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and the Mercedes-Benz GLC SV. A strong design at the front gives it a significant road presence, even if there might be too many competing style elements for some tastes. A distinct creasing in the door panels works to give a profile character, while the also-busy rear treatment is nevertheless attractive. The whole package has a sense of movement, even while parked.

The interior is familiar to those who have driven the successful and slightly smaller Austral crossover, with which the Rafale shares around 75% of components. There’s a big central screen and stylish driving information panel, the latter particularly colourful with large graphics that are instantly understandable. I’m a fan of the Google operating system for navigation, and the mix of switches and haptic touch buttons to operate the climate functions work well. It’s a busy space, but easily absorbed.

This is a comfortable car for five, and in the esprit Alpine+ grade of the review car especially so, with feature Alcantara upholstery that is actually made from recycled material — who’d know? For two in the back with the centre section down, there’s a nifty gimmick to hold a pair of iPads for long-journey entertainment. The Alpine treatment includes related badges and special trim inserts, so you won’t not feel a bit more special. The big padded handle in the centre console is actually only to slide the cover on a storage area and is maybe a bit over-designed. Trim quality throughout is impeccable.

Most carmakers offer hybrid powertrains these days, each one with their own take on it. Renault’s works with a combustion petrol engine and a pair of electric motors, and a battery that’s charged during braking and deceleration and also by the petrol engine when needed. The claim that town driving can be electric up to 80% of the time seems realistic, and the 200hp from the review car’s setup proved to be both smooth and perky. There’s a 300hp plug-in hybrid with AWD upcoming.

In realistic terms, hybrid development has negated the need for diesel for those drivers who do long distances on a regular basis, and my experience with the Rafale’s fuel frugality was a good example. I could have done better, a little message about one’s driving habits popped up each time I turned off the engine, but I wasn’t into hyper-miling, just driving normally in whatever was the traffic flow.

This is a D segment car, aimed at the mature busy family but also offering a sporty attitude beyond the usual SUV in the space. For those seeking such, the Renault Rafale is worth a test drive.

And by the way, from November 24th, there’s no point in waiting for a 46A, or three ... the route number is being discontinued, adding a new level of nostalgia to the ‘Summer in Dublin’ song from the late Liam Reilly and Bagatelle.