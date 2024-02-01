Quirke: It’s early days but Cork have lot to work on

CORK 1-6

ARMAGH 1-8

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

ARMAGH punished a disjointed Cork performance to inflict a first Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 defeat on Shane Ronayne’s side in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Aimee Mackin, who scored 1-3, inspired the Orchard County to a merited win in a disappointing contest where both sides were guilty of poor shooting and numerous turnovers.

Ronayne’s home side were on the back foot from the third minute when Mackin dispatched a penalty. Down 1-4 to 1-3 at the interval, Cork were still very much in a game whose third quarter saw Armagh add two points and their opponents raise a solitary white flag.

Only goalkeeper Sarah Murphy’s brilliance and a Melissa Duggan block kept Cork from conceding a couple of late goals. Defending deep and counter-attacking at pace, Armagh maintained their slender advantage and deservedly won by two points.

‘We know that we made a good few mistakes towards the end,’ said Katie Quirke, who contributed 0-4 of Cork’s total.

‘Yes, there is a lot to work on but it is early days. It is only the second game in the league. We know we have a bit to work on but there are a lot of games for us to try and improve.’

From a West Cork point of view, Valley Rovers’ Daire Kiely scored a terrific goal and finished with 1-1. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s) and Melissa Duggan (Dohenys) had their hands full with Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon but defended doggedly.

Kinsale’s Sadhbh O’Leary scored a point and linked well in attack. Ilen Rovers’ Emma Hurley and Clonakilty’s Katie O’Driscoll were sprung from the bench during the closing stages.

Mackin’s early penalty goal was answered by Daire Kiely’s superb finish to the roof of the net. Three outstanding Mackin points and another Caroline O’Hanlon edged the visitors 1-4 to 1-3 in front at the short whistle. Katie Quirke (two) and Sadhbh O’Leary answered for Cork.

Goalkeeper Sarah Murphy made important saves during the opening 30 minutes but Armagh still led, 1-6 to 1-4, at the conclusion of a forgettable third quarter. Katie Quirke’s third score was sandwiched between Emily Druse and Lauren McConville efforts.

Pushing high up the pitch in search of scores, Cork lacked sufficient shooters and, when chances did arise, the poise to convert their chances. Late Niamh Murray and Aoife McCoy points from sweeping moves meant Quirke and Kiely frees proved academic to the final score.

Scorers

Cork: D Kiely 1-1 (1f); K Quirke 0-4 (1f); S O’Leary 0-1.

Armagh: A Mackin 1-3 (1-0 pen, 1f); C O’Hanlon, E Druse, L McConville, N Murray, A McCoy 0-1 each.

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, L Coppinger, D Kiniry; A McDonagh, M O’Callaghan (captain), D Kiely; A Healy, S Leahy; E Jack, K Quirke, S O’Leary; L McDonagh, H Looney, E Cleary.

Subs: S Cronin for L McDonagh (41), E Hurley for S O’Leary (52), K O’Driscoll for S Leahy (56).

Armagh: A Carr; G Ferguson, C McCambridge (captain), R Mulligan; C Towe, L McConville, D Coleman; N Coleman, C O’Hanlon; E Druse, A McCoy, S Quigley; A Mackin, L Kenny, K Mallon.

Subs: N Murray for L Kenny (45), E Lavery for S Quigley (55), M Feehan for E Druse (59), M McCann for K Mallon (60, inj).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).