Promoted Sullane pick up first Premier win of campaign

WHILE the lead at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division changed hands, with Clonakilty Soccer Club hitting the summit, it was also a notable weekend for Sullane.

Last season’s Championship winners got their first win of the season as they defeated Lyre Rovers 2-0 on Sunday. They raced out of the blocks fast when Daniel Kelly scored within the first minute. It was 2-0 by the tenth minute with Martin O’Sullivan scoring Sullane’s second. The result pushes Sullane up the table while Lyre remain in search of their first points of the season.

Mizen Hob A got their second win of the league campaign when they overcame Skibbereen AFC 3-1. All the action came in the last third of the contest with Ryan O’Neill opening the scoring in the 66th minute. Late goals from Gerald O’Callaghan and Patrick Scully secured the three points for Mizen with Simon Fernandez getting a consolation goal for Skibbereen in added time.

Dunmanway Town was another side that registered their second win of the campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Beara United. Matthew O’Mahony scored Dunmanway’s first and that was added to by a brace from Aaron O’Driscoll either side of half time.

Also, Clonakilty Soccer Club have taken the top spot after defeating previous table toppers Togher Celtic 3-1 at home on Sunday; read the main report for match details.

Elsewhere, Drinagh Rangers were in action in the Keanes Jewellers Munster Champions Cup but were beaten comprehensively by Villa FC 10-0.

***

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship Baltimore FC defeated league leaders Aultagh Celtic 2-1. Aultagh, who were looking to maintain their 100 percent record, led through John Roche. Baltimore hit back late on when Dan MacEoin equalised in the 70th minute. MacEoin helped complete the comeback when he fired home five minutes from time. Baltimore will be looking to do the Aultagh double as they face their second team this weekend.

Castlelack FC got their first win of the season when they overcame Ardfield FC in a five-goal thriller, 3-2. The sides were deadlocked at the half with Brian Lordan opening the scoring for Castlelack only to be pegged back by a strike from Ruben Fernández Aparicio Corbacho. Goals from Gary O’Shea (72) and Lordan (80) made it 3-1 to Castlelack. Ardfield pushed hard and a goal from Oisin Murray in added time gave them hope but Castlelack held on.

Another clash that brought a barrage of goals was the drawn game between Castletown Celtic and Sullane FC B which finished 4-4. The Castletown goals came from Kevin Buttimer, Rory O’Sullivan and Shane Corcoran with an own-goal sandwiched in between. Cathal Allen, Tomas Keane, Colm De Rioste, and Mickey O’Donoghue were all on the scoresheet for Sullane.

Also, Skibbereen Celtic defeated Aultagh Celtic B 3-2 with goals from Adam O’Donovan, Eoin O’Donovan, and Sean Connolly which helped seal all three points. Cian Kennefick and Patrick Hurley scored late on for Aultagh but it wasn’t enough as Skibbereen Celtic claimed their first win of the season.

***

The West Cork League fixtures for this weekend are:

Saturday, October 8th

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Togher Celtic v Skibbereen; 11am, Bunratty United V Men's v Dunmanway Town; 2.30pm, Sullane A v Mizen Hob A.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Drinagh Rangers B; 11am, Clonakilty United v Sullane B; 11am, Baltimore v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Kilgoban Celtic v Skibbereen Celtic; 2.30pm, Ardfield v Castletown Celtic; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Castlelack.