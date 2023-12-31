Plunkett’s took one step back to allow Magpies soar to new heights

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IN the Healy household in Knockeneady, it’s typically West Cork’s fastest sisters, Joan and Phil, who take the limelight.

National titles. Irish records. Awards. Joan and Phil have won more than most, but in 2023 it was the turn of their youngest brother, Padraig, to snaffle up medals and silverware.

He played a central role in St Oliver Plunkett's historic junior B county double-winning season.

‘It was a fantastic year for the club. To win one county was great, but to win two was even better. Promotion was the main goal and we achieved that in both,’ Healy said.

The key to Plunkett’s success in 2023 can be traced back to a meeting in the parish hall in 2021 when some tough decisions were made.

‘We devised a three-year plan back in 2021,’ the Plunkett’s dual player explained.

‘All the players met in the parish hall to have a vote. The choice was either to go down to junior B in both codes or stay where we were in junior A. The main thing was to get a winning mentality back into the club. We felt dropping a grade would help instil a winning culture back into the club, rather than losing all the time and struggling from year to year.

‘The aim then was to drop down and work our way back into junior A. Once we came to our decision, the captains then met with the board to let them know. From there then it was up to us as players to prove it was the right decision.’

2023 was the season when it all came together, in both codes. While both Newcestown and Aghabullogue would go on to clinch county doubles later in the season, Plunkett’s put their flag in the ground first. The Magpies soared in the summer.

So, to football. Plunkett’s beat St Catherines, Castlelyons and Garnish before beating Goleen by a single point in the county semi-final, 0-8 to 0-7.

‘Brian Walsh kicked the winner from just outside the 45 that day. He’s some man to take a pressure kick,’ said Healy, as Plunkett’s booked their place in the Bon Secours Confined Junior B FC final at Páirc Uí Rinn in mid-July.

What was the feeling amongst the group heading into the first county final?

‘Massive pressure,’ Healy admitted. ‘Not only that it was the first final, but pretty much because most of the team prefers football. We just wanted to get up to junior A.’

Plunkett’s started well. Healy scored a goal within seconds of the throw-in. Ballyphehane fought back and led at the break. But Plunkett’s didn’t panic.

‘It was calm enough in the dressing room at half time. We knew we were the better team; it was just a case of putting the shoulder to the wheel and not letting the opportunity pass us by,’ Healy said.

‘Roy O’Driscoll and Ronan McCarthy were huge for us that day and Brian Walsh kicked the winner again, just like in the semi-final. It’s a huge advantage to have a player like that: someone who can just put the ball down and kick long-range scores.’

Plunkett’s won, 1-10 to 1-9. They were county champions. Cue bedlam. But given the county junior B hurling final was the following weekend, back in Páirc Uí Rinn, celebrations were cut short.

‘We headed back to the village and hopped onto the lorry! All the parish was out celebrating. But after, thoughts were straight back to the hurling. We had a recovery session on Monday and a pitch session on Wednesday,’ he explained as the Co-op Superstores Confined Junior B HC final against Ballyclough was the focus.

‘The hurling championship, results-wise, had gone pretty smoothly for us, but we had a change in management early on, after the Skibb game that we won but when we didn’t play well. I think that change drove us on though, we wanted to show we were a better team than some people thought we were,’ Healy said. Niall Prendergast stepped in to take the reins, and helped Plunkett’s reach another county final. Again, they won, more emphatic this time, 2-20 to 0-13.

‘We were very relaxed going into the hurling final knowing we had one county in the bag already. Our confidence showed in our play that day and we ended up winning it very easily in the end. The brothers Cian McCarthy and Darragh McCarthy with Conor McCarthy (no relation) were all huge players for us in the final,’ he said.

After securing a double promotion, Plunkett’s three-year plan is complete so the question is now, what are the goals for 2024?

‘We’re going to try and be as competitive as we can in both. I know we’ll be going into a lot of games as underdogs but after a season like this we’re hoping we can carry that momentum into the new year,’ added Healy, who will be hoping to keep Plunkett’s in the headlines in the season ahead and give his sisters a run for their money.