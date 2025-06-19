Photo competition celebrates dairying

Teagasc, with the support of FBD Insurance, is delighted to launch the ‘This is Dairying’ photo competition in the lead-up to the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day which is taking place in early July.

Running throughout the month of June, this year’s competition is an opportunity to capture and celebrate what makes Irish dairy farming so unique.

The aim of the competition is to highlight the pride, purpose and positivity within Irish dairying.

Whether it’s a moment on the family farm, a striking landscape, a favourite animal, or the next generation of farmers in action; every photo helps to tell the story of Irish dairying at its best.

It provides an excellent opportunity for budding photographers and photo enthusiasts to get snapping while being in with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, Professor Laurence Shalloo, head of the Teagasc Animal and Grassland, Research and Innovation Programme, said: ‘We’re delighted to launch this initiative once again with thanks to support from FBD Insurance. Previous competitions have showcased the passion, care, and pride within the Irish dairy industry. We have seen some great creativity in previous competitions, and I’m looking forward to viewing the submissions in 2025.’

Dr Conor Hogan, Teagasc People in Dairy Programme manager, added: ‘This competition is about celebrating all that is positive in Irish dairying. Sharing a single photo is a simple but powerful way for farmers, families, and the wider community to support and promote the dairy sector. We’d love to see entries from anyone involved in Irish dairying this June.’

FBD Insurance is sponsoring €1,000 worth of prizes for the competition. The ‘This is Dairying’ photo competition runs until Wednesday, June 26th.

Winners will be announced at the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day, and photos will be displayed online and on the day.

The overall winner will receive €500 (FBD hotel voucher) and a professional framing of their winning photograph.

The first runner-up will receive €300, and two remaining finalists will be chosen to each receive €100 in FBD hotel vouchers.

To enter, participants are asked to upload their photos through the online form at www.teagasc.ie/thisisdairying