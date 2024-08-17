O’Cruolaoi sets up novice B showdown with Horgan

CLONDROHID were hosts for the county quarter-final clashes of North and South West regions and in several instances the outcome meant elimination for some fancied contenders.

Such was the case when a novice A set-to involved Conor Lucey (North) and Eoin McCarthy (South West), with Lucey negotiating a difficult task and went forward to a semi-final meeting with City’s Anthony Crowley. The stake money at Clondrohid amounted to €9,100.

There was no joy either at Clondrohid for South West as in a county D quarter-final, Rathcoole’s Martin McSweeney defeated Joe Williamson (South West). McSweeney goes through to a semi-final meeting with Gavin Quirke. Clondrohid proved no happier a hunting ground for South West’s champions with a particularly galling defeat for novice B challenger Garoid McCarthy a low point for the region on a tough two-day sojourn to the Gaeltacht venue. David Crowley (North Cork) was his nemesis in a €3,200 total stake. Billy Connolly (North East) is next up for Crowley in a semi-final joust at Whitechurch.

The novice C contest had Liam McCarthy (North) and Jason Harrington (South West) going head to head for €3,500. After an even start this quickly went McCarthy’s way, a two-bowl margin separated them at the finish.

In novice B Innishannon’s Kevin O’Cruolaoi has acquired the winning habit. Having come through a tough regional campaign unbeaten he foray in the county rounds saw give a very impressive display at Ballinagree where he accounted for a strong Gaeltacht representative Anthony Lynch by a two-bowl margin. The contest carried a whopping €15,400 total stake. It sets up a semi-final meeting with West Cork’s Brian Horgan, who won his quarter-final at Jagoe’s Mills taking the verdict by a bowl of odds from East Cork champion, the former Carrigtwohill star, Seanie O’Farrell. O’Cruolaoi v Horgan is fixed for Ballygurteen.

Back to Ballinagree for another North/Mid confrontation, this time a county novice C quarter-final clash. Gaeltacht got the verdict here but only just after Garoid Lucey edged an unlucky Joshua Murphy. Going for a €4,120 total, it was nip and tuck with the lead changing on numerous occasions.

There was victory in novice A for Gaeltacht who’s in-form gold medal winning tyro Liam Murphy who was on top of his game in accounting for Mid’s Chris Murphy at Ballinagree. This one carried a €2,700 total and from the get-go, Murphy scorched to a bowl lead after five and this after winning the tips in the opening exchange. By the novice E line, Murphy was two bowls ahead and, although Murphy finished strong that margin stayed between them. Pat Daly is next up for Murphy and the West Cork champion is proving a handful for everybody. East Cork’s Paul Butler is an experienced, hard-beaten performer but could not counter Daly’s fine finish in their quarter-final at Jagoe’s Mills.

Mid Cork have a serious contender in novice D. Belgooly’s Colm O’Regan is one of the game’s most active and getting the results too. Winner from sixty starters in his division he embarked on his county run with a quarter-final in Ballinagree against the highly-rated Brian Crowley who won out an equally large Gaeltacht championship. O'Regan won here, and West Cork’s Kieran O’Driscoll is next up in a semi-final joust fixed for Lyre. O’Driscoll was a two-bowl winner from East Cork’s Dylan Beechor in their quarter-final at Jagoe’s Mills.

On Sunday at Beal na mBlath in the novice B county, North East’s Billy Connolly triumphed against Carbery’s Patrick Crowley. For a €2,000 total, Connolly shot into a big lead by ‘Bradfield’s cross’ and was not threatened thereafter. There was a double for the North East camp at the Mid Cork venue when Gavin Quirke came late to overhaul Martin Collins bowl of odds lead and advance with a last shot win over the Carbery champion, They played for a total of €4,060. Earlier in the week, Collins bowled well in a one-shot preliminary round D win over City’s long-time campaigner, Johnny Byrnes. Played on the novice route at Ballinacurra, Upton for a €1,320 total, the Leap man rose his winning odds on the wider section before the turn-off for Brinny P&P.