No such thing as ‘recreational’ drugs – judge

‘There is no such thing as recreational drug use,’ declared a district court judge while dealing with a drugs possession case at a recent sitting of Clonakilty District Court.

Judge Marie Keane made the comment as Hayley Newton of West Green, Dunmanway pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Curraghlickey, Drinagh on New Year’s Day last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that cannabis herb with a value of €50 was found on Ms Newton following a search at Bantry Garda Station after she had been arrested as a result of a road traffic collision, which occurred on New Year’s Eve.

Ms Newtown admitted the drugs were hers and for her personal use.

The court heard that she has two previous convictions, including one for the cultivation of cannabis, as well as possession of cannabis.

When Judge Keane asked her defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming what his client was going to do about her drug use, he replied that her use of drugs was ‘recreational’.

‘Stop that! There is no such thing as recreational drug use, stop that nonsense,’ said Judge Keane.

Mr Fleming said his client comes from a background of people who came to West Cork years ago and might have brought the use of cannabis with them.

‘She’s not a bad person and she works as a therapist. Perhaps she should follow her own advice,’ said Mr

Fleming.

Judge Keane convicted the defendant and fined her €250 for the offence, giving her four months to pay the fine.