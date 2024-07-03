Newcestown motorist knocked over neighbour while reversing

A NEWCESTOWN man who accidentally knocked down his neighbour while reversing his car has been convicted of careless driving after the court heard of a background of acrimony between the pair.

James Dullea (45) of Farranthomas, Newcestown, pleaded guilty to the charge at Bandon District Court.

Insp Emmet Daly told Judge Philip O’Leary that at 6.45pm on April 7th 2023, the injured party, Pat Twohig, reported to gardaí that he was struck by a car driven by the defendant.

‘Mr Dullea was unhappy with Mr Twohig crossing cows on the road as they live next to each other and there is a background of neighbour acrimony between them,’ said

Insp Daly.

‘He reversed his car, which struck Mr Twohig, and he suffered minor injuries.’

Defence solicitor Derry Condon said his client accepts that there is ‘acrimony’ between him and Mr Twohig and the incident occurred when cattle were crossing the road as his client was in his car.

‘He had edged out onto the road but then he could see cattle and he put his car in reverse and went backwards over Mr Twohig,’ said Mr Condon, who added that his client said this was not deliberate.

‘He accepts he did reverse his car, which struck Mr Twohig, and he holds his hands up.’

Mr Condon said his client, who works as a teacher in Cork city, lives with his family in the isolated rural area.

Judge O’Leary said it is a very serious matter and could have been a lot more serious for Mr Twohig had he suffered major injuries. He said he would exercise his discretion and not disqualify Mr Dullea, but convicted and fined

him €350.

However, Mr Condon told the court that his client is a novice driver and a conviction with attached penalty points would put his client over the threshold for penalty points as a novice driver, which would lead to a disqualification for a period.

He sought a deferral of the penalty but Judge O’Leary was not willing to agree, and said he has no control over penalty points.

‘I’ve done the best I can for him,’ said the judge, while recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100.