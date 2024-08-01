Newcestown mark premier return with ‘important’ victory

NEWCESTOWN 0-12

ÉIRE ÓG 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

NEWCESTOWN marked their premier senior football championship return with a hard-earned but merited Group A win over Éire Óg in Cloughduv.

Last year’s county senior A football and hurling double champions built the foundations of their victory with a five-point interval lead. An improved Éire Óg second-half performance had the West Cork club on the back foot, so much so that Newcestown managed only three points after the short whistle.

Yet, maintaining their defensive shape and converting what few chances they created, the Carbery side deservedly won ahead of even tougher challenges against Ballincollig and Nemo Rangers.

‘It was very important to get two points on the board,’ Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan said.

‘The first game always has a lot of pressure on it. There is a lot of emphasis put on the first game. Going into hurling the following week, you don’t want to go into that after losing. We are thrilled to bits, coming down here and getting the two points.’

The 2023 senior A champions had the better of a scrappy opening period and led 0-4 to 0-1 thanks to Luke Meade (two), Niall Kelly and David Buckley (free) efforts.

Centre-back Conor McGoldrick replied for Éire Óg and added another prior to Eoin O’Shea making it a one-point game.

Richard O’Sullivan extended Newcestown’s lead before a major turning point – Brian Hurley had an Éire Óg goal ruled out for a square infringement after 23 minutes.

The remainder of the half belonged to Newcestown. David Buckley and Daniel Goulding exchanged points but the former added two more scores and Luke Meade kicked over his third point to make it 0-9 to 0-4 at the interval.

Daniel Goulding (free) scored at the beginning of the second half. Next, the former Cork senior was denied a certain goal by shot-stopper Chris White. Rian O’Flynn made it 0-9 to 0-6 before Jack Meade notched a much-needed Newcestown score.

Four points down, Eoin O’Shea’s white flag left a goal between the sides with ten minutes to go. Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly and Goulding converted consecutive frees during a period both teams were guilty of squandering numerous chances.

A point in it, Seamus O’Sullivan fisted over the bar to give Newcestown some breathing space. Éire Óg’s best chance of hitting the front saw a flowing move end with Rian O’Flynn firing a low shot goalwards. Cian Twomey was on hand to clear off the goal-line however, and the West Cork club breathed a sigh of relief.

Richard O’Sullivan and Eoin O’Shea swapped and Newcestown withstood late Éire Óg attempts to conjure up what would have been a match-winning goal.

‘It is a huge boost but every grade you play in, the way the competitions are run now, every group is tough,’ Jim O’Sullivan added.

‘When you are up playing Premier SFC, it is really tough. With our lads playing hurling, it is tougher again. I thought we were excellent in the first half. We are delighted with the win and will take it from here.’

Our Star: David Buckley and Luke Meade provided the bulk of Newcestown’s scores but Tadhg Twomey’s work-rate, on and off the ball, was crucial to his team’s victory.

Scorers - Newcestown: D Buckley 0-4 (2f); L Meade 0-3; R O’Sullivan 0-2; N Kelly, J Meade, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each. Éire Óg: D Goulding (2f); E O’Shea 0-3 each; C McGoldrick 0-2; R O’Flynn, C Kelly (1f) 0-1 each.

Newcestown: C White; R O’Sullivan, C Twomey, E Collins; F Keane, M McSweeney, L Meade; G O’Donovan, C Goggin; N Kelly, T Twomey, C Dineen; J Meade, D Buckley, E Kenneally. Subs: O Walsh for C Dineen (ht), S O’Sullivan for J Meade (45).

Éire Óg: C Kelly; D Herlihy, M Corkery, C Clifford; M Griffin, C McGoldrick, D Dineen; C O’Callaghan, J Murphy; E O’Shea, D Healy, D McCarthy; D Goulding, R O’Flynn, B Hurley. Subs: J Sheehan for M Griffin (21, inj), D Foley for B Hurley (25 ,inj).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).