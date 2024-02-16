New Cork camogie boss Ger Manley wants to hit the ground running in league opener

GER Manley’s first test as Cork’s new senior camogie manager is a daunting trip to Kilkenny in the opening round of the 2024 Very Camogie National League this Saturday.

A point separated arch-rivals Cork and Kilkenny in their 2023 All-Ireland championship quarter-final, as the Rebels emerged 2-14 to 2-13 winners and went on to become All-Ireland champions.

That clash is also remembered for the throw-in being put back by quarter of an hour. The Cork panel had to abandon their train and transfer to a bus, receiving a Garda escort from Naas to Croke Park. Unsurprisingly, Manley is hoping for a less stressful build-up to Saturday’s Division 1 opener with Kilkenny.

‘We came back a small bit later than normal this year, not until after Christmas, but Kilkenny is a tough opener,’ Manley told The Southern Star.

‘The Cork players have four hard years put down playing in the league and All-Ireland finals. We have been ramping things up over the last three weeks. Things are going well and we have a few challenge games played.

‘Away to Kilkenny, we were up there as well last year in the league. I thought we would be at home this time but fixtures are funny in the camogie world. It is a tough one and then we have Waterford the following week. It’s a tough start for us.’

Manley knows full well that he has big shoes to fill. Previous Cork manager Matthew Twomey walked away having delivered All-Ireland success with Manley an important member of the Rebels’ management team.

‘I am still in contact with Matthew quite a bit,’ Manley said.

‘He was a super manager for Cork and I still have a very good relationship with him. He has given me plenty of advice.

‘It is a different role alright. When you are a manager, you have to look at a lot of other things. We are still getting a few bits and pieces together. Losing Teddy O’Donovan and Anthony O’Neill, very important members of last year’s backroom team, means new people have had to come in.

‘Inter-county requires a huge commitment because of all the work that goes on behind the scenes. Luckily enough, I have a lot of good people working with me this year including Jennifer O’Regan, Marion McCarthy, Fiona O’Driscoll, Brendan O’Driscoll and Liam Cronin.’

By Manley’s own admission, Cork must improve and cannot afford to stand still this year. Starting with Kilkenny in Saturday’s Division 1 opener, Cork are eager to get a new campaign off to the best possible start albeit slightly behind in their preparations.

‘All the other counties are probably back six to eight weeks ahead of us,’ the Cork boss stated.

‘Everyone is looking forward to the challenge even though we may be only back a couple of weeks ourselves. Cork is going to use the league to get some game time into players to see if they are able for senior inter-county level. Unless they get games at this level then they will never get a chance to show what they can do.

‘It is pressure and a big step playing senior camogie. I think the overall standard is getting better too. Fitness, strength and conditioning, analysis, it has all moved on over the last couple of years.

‘Our big thing for the league is to try and win every game. I don’t like losing matches. The important thing is that Cork gets a winning run and our aim is to get back to Croke Park next April.’