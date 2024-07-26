New Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane has full focus on start of title defence against Clonakilty

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

SEANIE Cahalane is learning fast about the unpredictable nature of club management.

The two-time county winning Castlehaven captain is on countdown to his first championship campaign as Haven manager, but it’s not been a smooth run-in to their opening McCarthy Insurance Premier SFC Group B clash with Clonakilty this Saturday in Rosscarbery (3.30pm).

Their journey to the All-Ireland senior club semi-final in January has had a knock-on effect this season, with a shorter break before their Division 1 league campaign began. Add in integrating county players, such as Cork captain Brian Hurley and defender Rory Maguire, back into the set-up after their campaigns, Seanie Cahalane has had to juggle a lot – and last weekend he lost one of his most influential players to injury.

Conor Cahalane suffered a hand injury in a training match on Saturday and has been ruled out of this weekend’s derby opener.

‘We have picked up a few niggles, nothing major, but unfortunately Conor did a bit of damage to his hand over the weekend – he broke a bone in his hand and won’t be available to us,’ Castlehaven boss Cahalane explained.

‘It hasn’t been ideal in some ways, getting the lads back in and we’ve only had them for a short space of time.

‘We’re pulling from the same pool of players as last season so we would be hoping some of the younger fellas will put their hands up this year and step in, and build on the experience they would have gained last season. We will be using our panel more.’

Cork hurler Damien Cahalane came on in extra-time of last weekend’s epic All-Ireland final loss to Clare and is expected to link up with the Castlehaven footballers late this week. Given the less-than-ideal build-up, all Haven’s focus is on this opening game against a team they know well.

‘From the moment the draw was made it was all about the first game, and that’s how it has to be,’ Cahalane insisted.

‘It’s a massive task for us, especially when we have so many fellas involved in county teams and we have to gel them back in. The first game is always difficult, and Clonakilty are a fantastic side too. We have met them the last two years and there have only been two points between us in both games and I’m expecting another close game on Saturday.’

On the build-up to the defence of their county title, Cahalane added: ‘Preparation has been challenging at times, especially when last season ran into this season, so we had to manage that, and easing fellas back into it, and injuries. Fellas have picked up niggles because we had so little downtime, but we had to get back into it. The challenge is to keep fellas fresh.

‘We are going game by game, and we will see how fellas are after the first round and see how they are, and go from there again.’

Cahalane, who was a selector under previous manager James McCarthy, is looking forward to the challenge in the weeks ahead, pointing to the strength of Castlehaven’s backroom team and coaches and the experience they gained from last year’s successful county and Munster campaigns. They’re back at the start-line again, and keen to build on their progress from last season.

CASTLEHAVEN’S PSFC GROUP 2 FIXTURES: Saturday, July 27th – v Clonakilty in Rosscarbery at 3.30pm; Friday, August 16th – v St Michael’s in Clonakilty at 7.30pm; Sunday, September 15th – v Carbery Rangers in Leap at 4pm.