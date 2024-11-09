Neutral carpets have you covered

CARPETS aren’t just about patterns or trends, they are a part of our homes and lives, an essential component of the important spaces we create indoors.

Durable carpets are a must when it comes to the often high-traffic areas within our houses, between kids, pets and guests.

You will want to install a durable carpet for any of those high-traffic areas to keep up with the natural wear and tear of a room.

Luckily, today there are many styles available that perfectly balance durability with comfort and style.

Like other types of flooring, carpeting in a living room or a bedroom looks great in a neutral colour, it allows you to draw the attention to a sofa or other room decor with an accent colour.

The benefits of neutral colours along with the aesthetic qualities and versatility, neutral carpet tones can also be very restful, not only that but timeless, they can be styled with virtually any interior, therefore having a longer life and won’t need to be replaced with changing trends .

From soft taupes and mushroom greys, the interior design capabilities of neutral coloured carpets are as endless as your imagination.

Starting your design for a room from the floor up can help to anchor a space.

If you need help choosing your perfect carpet or for any other interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, or follow her Facebook page ineanish at ineanish.ie.