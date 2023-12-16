Murphy: We have tried to keep the focus on our game

BY GER McCARTHY

TRIONA Murphy wants to add one more memory to a remarkable year that has seen O’Donovan Rossa reach the All-Ireland junior club football final.

Claremorris will be an imposing adversary standing across from Murphy and her team-mates on Sunday at Parnell Park in Dublin (2pm throw-in).

Now that the excitement of the West Cork club’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Wexford and Leinster champions Gusserane has settled, Rossas’ focus has been firmly fixed on the Connacht side.

‘Our preparation has been the same as every other game,’ Murphy told The Southern Star.

‘It was great to get back training. We spoke about the great achievement for us to get this far but, as soon as training started, it was heads down and getting ourselves into the best possible shape.

‘From now on, it will be all about eating, drinking, hydrating and sleeping right. There is a job to be done and hopefully we will get over the line on Sunday.

‘As for our opposition, we don’t know much about them and leave that up to James (O’Donovan) and our management team. They will do their research and inform us. We have tried to keep the focus on our game. Our main aim is to go out and play the best football we can play.’

Murphy’s goal in the opening half of O’Donovan Rossa’s semi-final victory over Gusserane was the standout moment of an unforgettable afternoon. Playing in front of a huge attendance on her home pitch, Murphy collected a pass and thundered her effort into the net. The after-match scenes, where it appeared Skibbereen’s entire population wanted to hug each of their club’s players, will live long in Murphy’s memory.

‘It was absolutely amazing,’ Murphy said. ‘Before the game, we were warming up and you could see the crowd flooding into Rossa Park. Looking up to the ‘hill’, it was absolutely packed with people. It wasn’t until afterwards that we were able to enjoy it. Walking off the field, the entire crowd clapped us off. It was really special to have all your family, friends and neighbours there.’

Ahead of O’Donovan Rossa’s All-Ireland final appearance, has the O’Donovan Rossa midfielder had an opportunity to appreciate how far her team has come? Winning the Cork JAFC without losing a game, blazing a trail through Munster to become provincial champions, flying to Glasgow and securing a semi-final berth before overcoming the Leinster champions in a home semi-final.

‘Winning that All-Ireland semi-final was a reminder of how far we have come and a special memory that will live on for a long time,’ Murphy admitted.

‘When we look back, getting to the changing rooms, it took a while because there were so many people wanting to congratulate and hug you. To see all the red and white, all the supporters that wouldn’t normally come to a game, all those that have been there all year, it was incredible.’

Incredible barely scratches the surface of what this O’Donovan Rossa team has achieved. Let’s hope another set of memories are written in Dublin on Sunday afternoon.