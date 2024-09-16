Motor home seized in drugs case to be returned to owner

A DISTRICT court judge has directed that a motorhome, which was seized by gardaí investigating a major drugs smuggling operation in West Cork earlier this year, be returned to its owner.

At Bandon District Court last Thursday, an application by Gerard O’Brien of Drumgarra, Castleblaney, County Monaghan was heard in relation to his property, which the gardaí have in their possession since March 14th.

They arrested 10 men on that day who have been in custody since awaiting directions from the director of public prosecutions.

Mr O’Brien is the owner of a Roller Team Zefiro 675 motorhome, which was seized following the arrest of 10 men suspected of being involved in a major drugs smuggling operation.

Det Sgt Mick Lyons told Judge James McNulty that the garda investigating team have finished with their investigation of the motorhome for quite some time but that there was a delay in agreeing consent with the solicitor of two of the accused men.

‘The motorhome is legitimate and Mr O’Brien is already at a considerable loss of earnings this summer because he could not hire it out,’ said Det Sgt Lyons, who added that Mr O’Brien had only started the business and is under enormous financial pressure due to not having the motorhome in his possession.

Det Sgt Lyons said that solicitor David O’Meara wanted to see the book of evidence before he could agree to the motor home’s release.

Judge McNulty directed that Mr O’Meara attend the court the following day to explain the situation.

At that court sitting Mr O’Meara, who represents two of the 10 accused, said the difficulty he has is that he does not know what is entailed in the disclosure.

Det Sgt Lyons told the court that the motorhome was emptied of its contents and all these have been logged.

‘It is suitable for rental and is completely clean. It is in a secure compound but I’d have concern about having it outside for the whole winter,’ said Det Sgt Lyons.

Mr O’Meara reiterated that no one wants to prevent the owner from retrieving his motorhome.

Judge McNulty said the court will direct the return of the motorhome to Mr O’Brien.

‘I’m sure it’s been a bad experience for him and he’s at great loss and it can be returned to him on September 16th which will give you one last chance to examine it,’ said Judge McNulty.