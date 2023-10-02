Mission accomplished as Barryroe footballers through to last four in Carbery JAFC

Barryroe 1-8

Castlehaven 0-8 (aet)

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

THE Barryroe bandwagon rolls relentlessly onwards.

They say a rising tide lifts all boats and the Barryroe ship, after experiencing a torrid crossing at times against a resilient Castlehaven second string, finally sailed serenely into calm waters at fog-shrouded and rain-lashed Ardfield

This Bandon Co-op JAFC quarter-final clash was expected to produce an enthralling clash, but while the pitch was in fine shape the prevailing conditions proved an endurance test for both sides and militated against quality football.

Haven set their stall out early on and with it being vital to get points on the board with the wind to their backs they enjoyed a commanding 0-5 to 0-0 advantage at the close of the opening quarter.

Scores by the experienced Shane Nolan (2), Patrick O’Brien, David Whelton and Jamie Walsh had the rain-sodden Haven followers in good spirits. It could and should have been more except for staunch defending by the Moloney clan Patrick and James, David O’Sullivan and hard grafting around the middle third by Robbie Kiely and Con Dineen allied to a couple of bad wides.

Barryroe needed some inspiration up front and who better to provide it than the skilful O’Donovan cousins, Olan and Ryan, who incredibly accounted for all of Barryroe’s total bar an excellent point by namesake Brian O’Donovan. Ryan got the scoring show on the road in the 18th minute following forceful and competitive back-up play by Patrick Moloney and Olan O’Donovan.

Shane Nolan (free) extended the Haven advantage. Shortly afterwards the losers were let off the hook, Sean Holland hitting an upright. But just at the right time for the Blues in the 31st minute, Olan O’Donovan powered home the only goal of the game, David O’Sullivan and Ryan O’Donovan the service providers. It made for entirely different half-time reading 0-6 to 1-1, a two-point advantage for Castlehaven.

On resuming two points by Olan O’Donovan (including one free) and another by Ryan saw the boys from the Barony of Ibane hit the front, 1-4 to 0-6, by the 36th minute. But while Barryroe had a monopoly of possession the spirit of the Haven surfaced, as David Whelton, veteran Shane Hurley, Shane Nolan, Jamie Walsh, Joseph Bohane and Tom O’Leary drew on hidden reserves of energy.

All of 41 minutes had elapsed since Haven had their last score before David Whelton struck over a beauty in the 61st minute to tie the scores, 1-4 to 0-7, at full time in ordinary time. It meant extra time was needed.

As the weather deteriorated alarmingly and the light faded, the scoring dropped to a trickle. However, smashing scores by Brian and Olan O’Donovan gave the Blues a bit of space only for the excellent David Whelton to cut the margin to the minimum. It was 1-6 to 0-8 at half time in extra-time. But there was just no stopping the O’Donovan movement, as fantastic points by Ryan and Olan sealed the Blues win.

One last hurrah by Haven saw the outstanding Robbie Kiely go full stretch to block a certain levelling goal.

‘We came here on a mission today. We got a stern test from Haven but we expected no less as they are a quality side. we achieved our goal to get to a semi-final. It is another step in our progression. The conditions were tough but the win keeps momentum going,’ a satisfied Barryroe selector Gearóid Whelton said.

Scorers

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 1-3; Ryan O’Donovan 0-4; Brian O’Donovan 0-1.

Castlehaven: David Whelton, Shane Nolan (2f) 0-3 each; Jamie Walsh, Patrick O’Brien 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Gearóid Holland; Patrick Moloney, Sean O’Riordan, Michael Walsh; Tomás O’Buachalla, James Moloney, David O’Sullivan; Robbie Kiely, Conn Dineen; David Murphy, Sean Holland, Adam McSweeney; Ryan O’Donovan, Donal O’Buachalla, Olan O’Donovan.

Subs: Mark Crowley for Donal O’Buachalla (25), Jack Cahalane for Michael Walsh (et), Diarmuid McCarthy for Patrick Moloney (et).

Castlehaven: Cian O’Sullivan; Joseph Bohane, David Whelton, Tom O’Leary; Shane O’Connell, Seán Walsh, Oisín Daly; Liam O’Mahony, Jamie Walsh; Gavin Casey, Patrick O’Brien, Shane O’Driscoll; Shane Hurley, Shane Nolan, Kevin O’Donovan.

Subs: Tiarnan Collins for Shane Hurley (41), Donnacha O’Donovan for Patrick O’Brien (47), Fiachra Collins for Gavin Casey (49), Shane Hurley for Shane O’Driscoll (54), Shane O’Driscoll for Donnacha O’Donovan (et), Gavin Casey for Shane Hurley (et).

Referee: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown).