Maughanaclee man appointed president of engineering body

Maughanaclee native Tim Murnane has recently been elected to the role of president of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ireland (ACEI).

The ACEI was founded in 1938, and is the representative body of consulting engineers in Ireland.

It represents approximately 120 firms that employ 5,000 people in Ireland.

Mr Murnane welcomed the appointment, saying it was a ‘great honour for him, his family and his employer Punch Consulting Engineers’, where Tim is the Managing Director, based in their Dublin office.

Punch also has offices in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Glasgow and Macclesfield, and among the notable projects that the firm has been involved in are the Thomond Park rugby stadium in Limerick, Cork City Hall, and Adare Manor, which is due to host golf’s Ryder Cup in 2027.

Tim is a past pupil of Keakill National School, St Goban’s College in Bantry, and continued his studies in Queens University in Belfast.

The Maughanaclee man recalled that his love of engineering was fostered on the family farm at home, and nurtured to fruition during summer holidays, working with his cousin, the late Bob Murnane in his firm, Murnane and O’Shea.