Massey’s 165 was truly one in a million

Known in house as the ‘DX’ range, it was launched in 1964 as part of the new line up of the 100 series ‘Red Giant’ Massey Ferguson tractors manufactured at the Banner Lane plant in Coventry. Various models were added and dropped in the range which finally ran its course in 1976, after a mammoth 12-year production run

Impressively, a total of 1,098,025 MF 100 series were built at Banner Lane. It was the first and only British-built tractor range to pass the one million milestone.

Nestled in the middle of the 135 and 178 is the Massey Ferguson 165, which is available in two variations. Earlier models are known as ‘round axles’, with later versions dubbed ‘square’ axles- easily identified by looking at the rear axle half housing. The ‘square’ axle models boast a bigger engine, oil immersed disc brakes, and square mudguards with integrated lights, along with other minor improvements.

Initially, the 165 used the 3.3l, 58hp, Perkins A4.203 engine inherited from the outgoing MF65 MKII. This was later upgraded to the 3.5l, 62hp, A4.212.

When released in 1965, the 165 came equipped with the standard 6F/2R gearbox, Later, MF’s 12F/4R Multipower gearbox became an option, which provided on-the-move High/Low gear changes as well as engine braking in high. In the 70s, the 165 also had the option of a new 8F/2R transmission, with 4th replacing the traditional 3rd gear position, and 3rd gear covertly nestled in between reverse and 2nd.

Fitted with the Ferguson System draft control as well as pressure control, lift capacity is rated just over 1.6tons. Inner and outer front wheel weights as well as cast PAVT (power adjustable variable. track) rear wheel rims became an option on later 165 models. Power steering was also fitted as standard.

Cab choices included an all metal rigid cab complete with doors, or the Flexi cab with canvas roof, doors and rear panel. Interestingly, the canvas at the front of the cab could be fixed to funnel the heat from the engine into the operator on cold days. A product of their time, Massey Ferguson provided a set of ear protectors for both cabs!

