Martin Coleman hopes Ballinhassig club-man Patrick Collins can emulate his All-Ireland winning exploits

BY JJ HURLEY

PATRICK Collins follows in the footsteps of another great Ballinhassig man, four-time All-Ireland winner Martin Coleman, when he attempts to help Cork secure All-Ireland senior hurling glory in Croke Park on Sunday.

Incidentally, both men are related, not through a connection in Carrigdhoun but with a link to the Murphy family in Glenville. The pedigree has certainly produced AlI-Ireland success, with another branch of the family, Bride Rovers’ Brian Murphy, also a recipient of a Celtic Cross.

Coleman, despite not having stood in between the sticks for the Rebels since 1978, admits to still getting goosebumps on All-Ireland final day.

‘It’s definitely a help to have played minor and U21 in Croke Park and I also had a few games for Munster there,’ said Coleman, who also achieved success with Cork at minor and U21 level.

‘I have a big crib with the GAA at the moment that they are not playing the minor decider before the senior final as it’s a big thing for the player, his club, family and friends. That is gone, and I think it is a mortal sin.’

As for Cork No. 1 Patrick Collins, as he faces into his second All-Ireland final, Coleman said, ‘Patrick needed the game against Limerick in the semi-final, as it will give him confidence now.’

Coleman, who said he always slept well the night before a final unlike his roommates, the late Seanie O’Leary and Mick Malone, emphasised preparation was everything. In the weeks leading up to the game, he rehearsed in his mind his routine on All-Ireland final day, from the dressing-room to taking his spot on the goal-line after the national anthem.

Of course, Coleman, who was part of Cork’s selection panel in 1990, had the guidance of the legendary Christy Ring, an integral part of Cork’s three-in-a-row from 1976 to 1978.

‘Down at training, Ringy would be walking around. “Hey, Coleman, we’ll have a chat. Coleman, you’d want to think about the full-forward line, how are you going to deal with these three fellas?”’ recalled Martin. ‘Who was I to argue with Ringy, like, he had eight All-Ireland medals, and he’d have a different story every night. You’d be fierce worried just to let that man down.’

It’s those management skills Coleman believes the current boss Pat Ryan possesses. Admitting he fears the Clare challenge more than the Limerick one, Coleman said, similar to his day, staying focused over the 70 minutes is crucial.

‘You’d be nervous but you’d be razor sharp. You’d still have nerves for the whole 70 minutes but you would be so focused on the game and if you lost that for a split second the ball could be gone through your legs,’ remarked Coleman.

As for Patrick Collins, Coleman said, ‘The save from Gillane in the semi-final was instinct and bravery – there’s no coach going to tell you how to do that.’

No doubt it will all be needed on Sunday again if Cork are to overcome a ferocious Clare challenge.