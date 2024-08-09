Manley: We’ve improved this year. Our standards have gone up

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK boss Ger Manley knows a big performance is needed to overcome a ‘determined’ Galway in the All-Ireland senior camogie final this Sunday in Croke Park.

The Rebels’ quest for back-to-back O’Duffy Cups will see them meet their old foes from the west for the third time this year and Manley insists his side will need to be on top of their game to come away with silverware.

‘There’s nothing between us,’ he said.

‘I thought we got the monkey off our back last year in the semi-final. It took quite a good performance in Nolan Park to beat them. Even since I was involved we lost to them in two league finals, we lost in the 2021 final and they beat us in the championship twice as well.

‘Look, they're so formidable, and they’ve so many good players, a bit like ourselves. But I think we've improved this year. Our standards have gone up, and I think if we perform, we'll have a great chance.’

Galway overcame Tipperary in their All-Ireland semi-final 1-12 to 1-11 and the performance left a strong impression on Manley.

‘They were so determined,’ he remarked. ‘Their passing is very impressive. Tipp got a run on them in the second half, but myself and Liam (Cronin) were just talking, and we always felt there was a kick in Galway, and there was.

‘They’ve so many household names. I think their experience shone through in the end. They're a bit like us in that way. They've been at the business end of the championship for so many years. Probably at this stage, it’s second nature to them. Look, it’s going to be tough going again.’

This will be Cork’s fourth All-Ireland final in a row and Manley believes that Cork's experience from last year's decider against Waterford will be advantageous, helping his team handle the pressures of Croke Park.

‘It's our fourth final in a row, my third since I’ve been involved, and it's different every time you play in Croke Park, because it's intimidating,’ he explained.

‘I think the fact that we won last year will help a good bit because we lost three finals before that. I think last year flipped it for us. Because we're heading in as champions now, we’ve something to defend.’

Manley notes the increased confidence and improved standards within the team, with players pushing each other on in training. The Rebels are ready and focused as the Cork boss highlights.

‘I think this year the players are a bit more confident. They’re improving, standards are gone up, and they’re pushing each other in training in themselves,’ he said.

‘They’re up for it and we want to win. We're looking for a performance. That's what we need. I think that's what we’ve focused on all year: just to beat what’s in front of us. We've been playing very well at times this year. We're hoping to have a good performance. I think we're in a good spot.’