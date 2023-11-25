Lyre and Kilgoban to contest U12 Schoolboys Cup final

LYRE Rovers edged Skibbereen Dynamos on penalties to reach the U12 Schoolboys Cup final.

The 2023 U12 Schoolboys Cup final line-up was confirmed last Saturday. Kilgoban Celtic had already booked their place in the decider following last week’s 5-1 semi-final win over Clonakilty United.

Lyre Rovers will be the Kealkill club’s opponents in the U12 Cup final. A cracking tie ended 0-0 after extra-time before Rovers defeated Skibbereen Dynamos 3-2 on penalties in last Saturday’s semi-final. Dara Ryan, David Abbott, Barry Connolly and Evan McAuley starred for Lyre with Ryan O’Driscoll, Liam Allan, Leo Dowdall and Charlie McCarthy equally impressive for Skibb.

Sullane will face Riverside Rangers in the last four of this season’s U12 Schoolgirls Cup after the latter overcame Beara United 6-1 at Carbery Park. Katie Downey was on target for United in a tie Annabella McCarthy (4), Sarah Barrett and Emily Hayes efforts sent Rangers through to a semi-final meeting with Sullane.

On the other side of the U12 Schoolgirls Cup draw, Clonakilty AFC and Drinagh Rangers will battle it out for a place in the decider next weekend.

***

Inter Clonakilty will face either Drinagh Rangers or Kilgoban Celtic in this season’s U13 Schoolboys Cup final. The former overcame their great rivals Castlelack Celtic to reach this year’s cup decider following a 3-0 win in Ballyvackey. Luke O’Neill (2) and Fionn Coppinger efforts earned Inter a place in the final.

Castlelack United registered their first U13 Schoolboys Championship victory of the campaign following a 3-1 victory away to Togher Celtic. Goals from Luke Barry, David Crewe and Declan Kerr secured United’s win and solidified the visitors’ first three points. Cian O’Callaghan netted Togher’s solitary reply.

Lismore ended Dunmanway Town’s interest in this season’s SFAI U13 Schoolboys National Trophy last Saturday. A comprehensive second round defeat occurred despite Eoghan Foley, Natalie Morrisey, Oisin O’Regan and Daryl O’Donovan playing well for the WCSSL side.

***

A local derby between Drinagh Rangers and Dunmanway Town saw Town emerge 2-0 winners in last weekend’s U14 Schoolboys Cup semi-final at Canon Crowley Park. As a result, Dunmanway will face Kilgoban Rebels in this season’s cup decider.

Luke Holland scored twice for Town in a last four encounter Calum O’Driscoll, Sean Galvin, Shane O’Connell and Eoin O’Connor also played well. Joe O’Donovan, Daire Hurley, Aodan Murphy and Kaelan Twomey were the pick of Dunmanway’s top performers.

Lakewood ended Clonakilty AFC’s terrific SFAI U12 Schoolgirls National Cup run following a third round defeat in Ballyvackey last Sunday. The hosts lost a cracking tie 2-0 despite Alice Kelly, Éirinn Coppinger, Sian Murphy and Alex Scott’s best efforts.

Kilgoban Celtic and Ardfield’s scheduled U15 Schoolboys Cup semi-final has been rearranged for Kealkill next weekend. Kilmichael Rovers await the winners in the final. Skibbereen received a walkover from Clonakilty AFC in the U15 Schoolboys Shield and advanced to a semi-final meeting with Beara United. Castlelack and Bunratty United are scheduled to meet in the other U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-final.