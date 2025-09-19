Celebrate autumn at the 2025 Harvest Fest

CECAS invites families, friends, and community members to welcome the season at their Harvest Fest on Saturday, September 27th, from 12-6pm. With a full day of workshops, seasonal activities, and nature-based learning, the event promises something for everyone.

Entry is just €5 per person, with free admission for children.

On the day, you’ll have the chance to try your hand at the Clonakilty Community Apple Press, and bring your own apples for identification; bring your own bottles to take home some fresh, organic juice. There is a dedicated area for kids all day, with a pop-up café and shops. As always, a stroll through the lush grounds is recommended to see the trees changing colours, with basketry and flax workshops, and others on sauerkraut and fermentation, and on making ink from foraged materials. All of these are included with the admission price.

For an additional price, there are workshops on creating Japanese-inspired Kokedema moss balls, and a separate workshop on making rush baskets.

Another, run by Helen Morgan, will take people on an exploration of local hedgerows and the community apothecary garden, and create herbal blends to get you through the winter in one piece, with foraged, locally grown, and imported organic plants.

For times and more information, visit the CECAS website.