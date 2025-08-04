EPA takes Uisce Éireann to court over ‘raw sewage’ in Shannonvale

UISCE Éireann is being prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over alleged waste water discharges in Shannonvale village.

A spokesperson for the environmental watchdog told The Southern Star that legal proceedings had been initiated over alleged ‘breaches of conditions’ of UE’s waste water licence.

The EPA spokesperson added: ‘The Environmental Protection Agency appeared at Dublin Metropolitan District Court on July 28th for the criminal prosecution of Uisce Eireann, Shannonvale, Clonakilty.

‘The prosecution includes an alleged offence relating to the operation of wastewater works located in the village park.’

The case was listed in the district court before Judge Anthony Halpin and was adjourned to September 29th, again at Dublin Metropolitan Court.

Shannonvale residents have been waiting 28 years to use their local park which has been reportedly deemed out of bounds due to raw sewage. An EPA report published in September 2024 noted that ‘ponding of effluent’ was observed in the public amenity which fed-up locals have dubbed ‘Uisce Eireann park’.

The report also noted that UE was required to ‘cease the effluent discharge’ into the public amenity space.

Earlier this month locals gave a cautious welcome to an announcement by Uisce Éireann that it is ‘conceptually aligned on a solution to replace the septic tank with a new pumping station to connect with the Clonakilty waste water treatment facility’.

However, they highlighted that this proposal was first mooted eight years ago but those plans were eventually scrapped. A number of lobby groups have since called for certainty that the water they drink isn’t tainted by sewage.Public representatives have also backed their campaign for an upgrade to the waste water system.

Uisce Eireann has been contacted for comment.